“It only makes you a better golfer” -Richard Bland on keeping up with his game despite the strong players on LIV Golf

Richard Bland, who finished in T5 position after the first round of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event, is in contention to have a good finish at this week's event in a stellar field of 48 golfers, which includes Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.

Ahead of the start of the second round, Bland spoke about his competitors. He said playing with great players will only help him to be a better golfer.

Richard Bland is thankful for the tournament and looking forward to improving his game. Speaking about the LIV golfers, he said:

“It feels pretty good, I’m trying to keep us over 50’s relevant. When you’re playing against DJ, Cam, Brooks and Bryson every week, it only makes you a better golfer. So, I’m thankful for it”

The 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event is the final individual tournament of this season. The tournament has a purse of $20 million for the individual event and $5 million for the team event. After the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday, October 15, the winner of the tournament will receive a check for $4 million while the top-ranked golfer in the LIV Golf Standings will earn a bonus of $18 million.

Richard Bland currently sits at number 20 in the LIV Golf standings. Although it's difficult for him to win the individual standings, he has a good chance to win the 2023 Jeddah event.

He played the first round of the Jeddah event with a score of under three after making three birdies to score 67.

Bland started the second round on the third hole and after playing on the nine holes, he made one birdie. He has yet to complete the round.

Richard Bland's LIV Golf results

Richard Bland has played in 12 LIV Golf tournaments so far in 2023. His best finish was recorded at the Greenbrier event when he finished in third place after playing three rounds of -4, -7 and -5.

He started the season playing at the Mayakoba event, where he finished in 30th place followed by a 24th position finish at the Tucson event.

See here for the results of all the tournaments Richard Bland played on the LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba

Date: Feb 24—26

Score: R1: +2, R2: -1, R3: E

Position: 30

Tucson

Date: Mar 17—19

Score: R1: +3 R2: -2 R3: -3

Position: 24

Orlando

Date: Mar 31—Apr 02

Score: R1: -7 R2: E R3: -1

Position: 14

Adelaide

Date: Apr 21—23

Score: R1: -6 R2: -1 R3: E

Position: 35

Singapore

Date: Apr 28—30

Score: R1: -1 R2: +2 R3: -3

Position: 36

Tulsa

Date: May 12—14

Score: R1: -4 R2: -3 R3: E

Position: 26

DC

Date: May 26—28

Score: R1: -1 R2: -2 R3: +1

Position: 28

Andalucía

Date: Jun 30—Jul 02

Score: R1: -1 R2: +2 R3: +2

Position: 24

London

Date: Jul 07—09

Score: R1: -3 R2: -1 R3: -5

Position: 6

Greenbrier

Score: Aug 04—06

Score: R1: -4 R2: -7 R3: -5

Position: 3

Bedminster

Date: Aug 11—13

Score: R1: +2 R2: -1 R3: -1

Position: 11

Chicago

Date: Sep 22—24

Score: R1: E R2: -5 R3: -4

Position: 9