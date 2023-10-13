LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational: Expert picks explored

The LIV Golf 2023 individual event winner will finally be declared on Sunday, October 15 at the Jeddah event. This week's Saudi circuit tournament is the concluding individual event of the 2023 season of the series.
According to The Sports Daily, Bryson DeChambeau is an expert's favourite to win the tournament with odds of +800. He is followed by Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson, with odds of +1100. Talor Gooch's odds of winning the LIV Golf Jeddah are +1400 followed by Abraham Ancer and Joaquin Niemann.
Here are the expert's favourites to win the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event (by The Sports Daily):
- Bryson DeChambeau: +800
- Cameron Smith: +1100
- Dustin Johnson: +1100
- Talor Gooch: +1400
- Abraham Ancer: +1600
- Joaquin Niemann: +1800
- Brooks Koepka: +1800
- Mito Pereira: +1800
- Patrick Reed: +2000
- Sebastian Munoz: +2500
- Anirban Lahiri: +2500
- Sergio Garcia: +2500
- Harold Varner II: +2800
- Dean Burmester: +2800
- Marc Leishman: +3000
- Jason Kokrak: +3000
- Brendan Steele: +3300
- Cameron Tringale: +3500
- Branden Grace: +4000
- Peter Uihlein: +4000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +4000
- Henrik Stenson: +4000
- Charles Howell II: +4000
Last year, Brooks Koepka won the tournament but Dustin Johnson clinched the trophy of the individual champion as he topped the standings at the end of the season.
After the LIV Golf Jeddah, players will head for the Team Championship which will take place in Miami.
2023 LIV Golf Jeddah Round 1 tee times
Golfers will tee off for the first round of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah at 12:15 p.m. local time at the Royal Greens Golf Course in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia on Friday, October 13.
LIV Golf events have a shotgun start with Bryson DeChambeau starting his game with Cameron Smith and Talor Gooch on the first hole.
Here are the pairings of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event for the first round along with their starting hole:
- Hole #1 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch
- Hole #2 Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace
- Hole #3 Dustin Johnson, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz
- Hole #4 Anirban Lahiri, Harold Varner III, Peter Uihlein
- Hole #6 Sergio Garcia, Richard Bland, Joaquin Niemann
- Hole #7 Matthew Wolff, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez
- Hole #8 Ian Poulter, Bubba Watson, Paul Casey
- Hole #9 Chase Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Sihwan Kim
- Hole #10 Lee Westwood, Jediah Morgan, James Piot
- Hole #11 Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger
- Hole #12 Matt Jones, Phil Mickelson, Sam Horsfield
- Hole #14 Scott Vincent, Eugenio Chacarra, Thomas Pieters
- Hole #15 Danny Lee, Kevin Na, David Puig
- Hole #16 Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Kokrak
- Hole #17 Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Brendon Steele
- Hole #18 Charles Howell II, Dean Burnmester, Carlos Ortiz
Next players will compete at the 2023 LIV Golf Miami Team Championship, which will take place from October 20 to 22 at the Trump National Doral.