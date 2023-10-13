LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational: Expert picks explored

The LIV Golf 2023 individual event winner will finally be declared on Sunday, October 15 at the Jeddah event. This week's Saudi circuit tournament is the concluding individual event of the 2023 season of the series.

According to The Sports Daily, Bryson DeChambeau is an expert's favourite to win the tournament with odds of +800. He is followed by Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson, with odds of +1100. Talor Gooch's odds of winning the LIV Golf Jeddah are +1400 followed by Abraham Ancer and Joaquin Niemann.

Here are the expert's favourites to win the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event (by The Sports Daily):

Bryson DeChambeau: +800

Cameron Smith: +1100

Dustin Johnson: +1100

Talor Gooch: +1400

Abraham Ancer: +1600

Joaquin Niemann: +1800

Brooks Koepka: +1800

Mito Pereira: +1800

Patrick Reed: +2000

Sebastian Munoz: +2500

Anirban Lahiri: +2500

Sergio Garcia: +2500

Harold Varner II: +2800

Dean Burmester: +2800

Marc Leishman: +3000

Jason Kokrak: +3000

Brendan Steele: +3300

Cameron Tringale: +3500

Branden Grace: +4000

Peter Uihlein: +4000

Louis Oosthuizen: +4000

Henrik Stenson: +4000

Charles Howell II: +4000

Last year, Brooks Koepka won the tournament but Dustin Johnson clinched the trophy of the individual champion as he topped the standings at the end of the season.

After the LIV Golf Jeddah, players will head for the Team Championship which will take place in Miami.

2023 LIV Golf Jeddah Round 1 tee times

Golfers will tee off for the first round of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah at 12:15 p.m. local time at the Royal Greens Golf Course in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia on Friday, October 13.

LIV Golf events have a shotgun start with Bryson DeChambeau starting his game with Cameron Smith and Talor Gooch on the first hole.

Here are the pairings of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event for the first round along with their starting hole:

Hole #1 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch

Hole #2 Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace

Hole #3 Dustin Johnson, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz

Hole #4 Anirban Lahiri, Harold Varner III, Peter Uihlein

Hole #6 Sergio Garcia, Richard Bland, Joaquin Niemann

Hole #7 Matthew Wolff, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez

Hole #8 Ian Poulter, Bubba Watson, Paul Casey

Hole #9 Chase Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Sihwan Kim

Hole #10 Lee Westwood, Jediah Morgan, James Piot

Hole #11 Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger

Hole #12 Matt Jones, Phil Mickelson, Sam Horsfield

Hole #14 Scott Vincent, Eugenio Chacarra, Thomas Pieters

Hole #15 Danny Lee, Kevin Na, David Puig

Hole #16 Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Kokrak

Hole #17 Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Brendon Steele

Hole #18 Charles Howell II, Dean Burnmester, Carlos Ortiz

Next players will compete at the 2023 LIV Golf Miami Team Championship, which will take place from October 20 to 22 at the Trump National Doral.