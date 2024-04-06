“It makes what we do so much better”: Nelly Korda talks about sharing her love of golf with kids

LPGA Tour player Nelly Korda recently shared her love of playing golf with young kids. The American professional golfer has completed a three-peat with a victory at the Ford Championship 2024. She has been in incredible form, with the first women's Major looming.

Recently, Nelly Korda gave her opinion on playing golf with young kids. She said that it's always been amazing to see young kids playing golf. She enjoyed watching them and was hopeful of inspiring them.

Sharing her views on young kids playing golf, Nelly Korda said (via LPGA Tour):

"I love seeing everyone come out, and especially the little kids, little girls and boys come out and watch us play. It makes what we do so much better and hopefully we inspire them to love the game as much as we love it."

It is important to note that earlier this year, in February, Nelly Korda's sister Jessica welcomed her first baby, Greyson John DelPrete. So, aside from playing golf with kids on the course, Nelly also enjoys spending time with the baby at home.

A quick recap of Nelly Korda's 2024 LPGA season

Nelly Korda has been enjoying a pretty impressive season on the LPGA Tour in 2024. She started the year at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions, where she played four rounds of 71-69-72-74 and tied for 16th place.

She then teed it up at the LPGA Drive On Championship and demonstrated fabulous play in all four rounds. Emerging victorious, she shot four rounds of 65-67-68-73 in the game, winning $262,500 in prize money.

Maintaining her good form at the FIR Hills Series PAK Championship, she shot four rounds of 72-67-67-69 and registered a victory at the event. Korda completed her victory hat-trick at the Ford Championship, triumphing in the tournament with her amazing four rounds of 66-68-69-65.

Having turned pro in 2016, the 25-year-old golfer has been fabulous on the LPGA Tour so far. She has won 16 tournaments, including 11 on the LPGA Tour and three on the Ladies European Tour.

In addition to that, Korda also has an impressive record in the Majors. Her only Major victory came at the Women's PGA Championship in 2021. Her best at the Chevron Championship came in 2020 when she finished in a tie for second place. She finished T8 at the US Women's Open in 2022, T9 at the Women's British Open in 2019, and T8 at the Evian Championship in 2022.

Considering Korda's amazing form, fans have high hopes for her as the Chevron Championship is just around the corner. The first women's Major of the year is scheduled to take place at The Clubs at Carlton Woods from April 18 to 21.