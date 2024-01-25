"It's going to be really exciting" – Nelly Korda says she’s entering her 'aunty era' in 2024 as sister Jessica’s due date inches close

Jessica Korda announced her pregnancy in August 2023, and her sister Nelly Korda could not be more excited about the baby due in 2024. Jessica Korda married her long-time boyfriend Johnny DelPrete in December 2021.

After a lingering back injury, Jessica Korda decided to stay off the LPGA Tour, last making an appearance at the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup. Korda has not announced her return date, and with the baby on the way, she is seemingly on indefinite leave. Sister Nelly Korda, however, is gearing up for an exciting 2024 LPGA Tour season.

Alongside a packed tournament schedule, Nelly now also has a niece or nephew to look forward to in the coming months. Speaking ahead of the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship, Nelly said:

"Entering my aunty era. 2024. Yeah I'm very excited. I'm mostly excited just to see this new chapter in Johnny's and Jess' life. And I think it's going to be really exciting."

Nelly Korda recently finished T16 at the HGV Tournament of Champions. Lydia Ko won the tournament with a score of 14 under par, while youngster Alexa Pano finished second.

Nelly Korda hopes to win on home ground at the 2024 Drive On Championship

The 25-year-old golfer will be at home this weekend for the 2024 Drive On Championship. Korda is the favorite to win the tournament, garnering support from the home crowd. For Korda however, it is apparently quite weird to play at home.

Speaking via the Herald Tribune, Korda said:

"It's definitely weird staying at home and sleeping in my own bed and having a closet full of options for the week and not living out of a suitcase. But it's been nice. I live 40-ish minutes away, so not too close. My parents probably live like 15, so I'll be stopping by their house for dinner probably every single day. A little spoiled."

Taking place at the Bradenton Country Club, the Drive On Championship boasts a prize purse of $1.75 million. Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Xiyu Lin, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson are the top competitors going into the weekend.