“I expected nothing less” – 19-year-old Alexa Pano lauds champion Lydia Ko's game at the 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions

Alexa Pano fell short of the HGV Tournament of Champions, but she was in praise of the winner, Lydia Ko, for her 20th LPGA Tour win. She mentioned that Ko was quite consistent in the final round and hardly made any errors, and she was expecting nothing less from the former World No. 1.

Ahead of the Sunday round, Pano was two strokes behind Ko. However, both shot 2-under 70 on the final day at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, and the 19-year-old had to settle for the runner-up place.

Speaking at the post-round interview, the teen had nothing but appreciation for the Kiwi golfer. She said it was always great to play with her, and it was an honor to compete alongside her.

Pano said:

"She was very consistent today. Made a lot of those short puts when she needed to. She didn't really give up any shots, never really had any big errors. But she's experienced. She knows what she's doing out here so I expected nothing less than that.

"She had some really impressive shots out there today. I was watching and felt like I was saying great shot or great save or great Birdie on every single hole. She's a great competitor and it was awesome to be out on the course with her and I'm super happy for her."

Pano, who won her first title last year at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, said the conditions were a little tough on Sunday, and it was a little late by the time things started clicking. She continued:

"It was just grind all day and things clicked a little bit. But I don't know. I felt like I had hit a lot of good shots all day, come up short of a few greens. It was just tough with the conditions. I guess things just started to go my way towards the end, which was a little late, but better late than never."

How much did Alexa Pano win at the HGV Tournament of Vacations?

Alexa Pano finished solo runner-up at the HGV Tournament of Vacations, and she bagged $165,000 from the LPGA Tour's season opener.

The purse size for the HGV Tournament of Vacations was $1.5 million, and Lydia Ko won $225,000 for her 20th win on the LPGA Tour. She's now only the fifth player to breach the $17 million mark in official career earnings.

Here's the complete payout for the HGV Tournament of Champions:

1. Lydia Ko: $225,000

2. Alexa Pano: $165,659

3. Brooke Henderson: $120,174

T4. Cheyenne Knight: $76,337

T4. Ayaka Furue: $76,337

T4. Ally Ewing: $76,337

T7. Charley Hull: $48,070

T7. Rose Zhang: $48,070

T9. Marina Alex: $38,547

T9. Gemma Dryburgh: $38,547

11. Megan Khang: $34,011

T12. Leona Maguire: $28,932

T12. Hae Ran Ryu: $28,932

T12. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $28,932

T12. Gaby Lopez: $28,932

T16. Andrea Lee: $24,216

T16. Nelly Korda: $24,216

18. Lilia Vu: $22,493

T19. Allisen Corpuz: $20,860

T19. Mone Inami: $20,860

T19. Ruoning Yin: $20,860

T22. Amy Yang: $18,344

T22. Ashleigh Buhai: $18,344

T22. Maja Stark: $18,344

T22. Nasa Hataoka: $18,344

26. Jennifer Kupcho: $16,689

T27. Paula Reto: $15,735

T27. Linn Grant: $15,735

29. Grace Kim: $14,784

T30. Elizabeth Szokol: $13,967

T30. In Gee Chun: $13,967

T32. Chanettee Wannasaen: $12,879

T32. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $12,879

34. Danielle Kang: $12,062

WD. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $11,610