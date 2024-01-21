Where is Alexa Pano from? Golfer’s birthplace, ethnicity and more explored

Alexa Pano is a professional American golfer. She was born on August 20, 2004, in Westborough, Massachusetts. However, she grew up in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.

Pano moved to live in Florida with her father when her parents divorced when she was a little child. Growing up, she was introduced to golf and at the age of five, she began playing the game.

Alexa Pano had displayed her golf prowess in numerous tournaments at the junior level. Not only that but she was also featured in a golf documentary named The Short Game at the age of seven.

The documentary was released in 2013 and it was directed by Josh Greenbaum. In addition to Pano, the film also includes the interviews of legendary golfers Jack Nicklaus and Annika Sorenstam.

Alexa Pano has been blessed with a successful amateur career. She was a finalist in the drive, chip and putt national-level competitions three times. Moreover, she was the youngest golfer to compete in an LPGA Tour Japan event in 2016 when she participated in the Yonex Ladies Open. She was just eleven at the time.

Pano reflected on her desire to compete at Augusta in the golf documentary, The Short Game. The dream was fulfilled in 2019 when she competed in the inaugural edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Pano was the youngest golfer to play at the tournament. She also played for the winning Junior Solheim Cup team in 2019 and was the youngest golfer to qualify for the US Women's Open.

Alexa Pano started her professional journey in April 2022 and has added one victory to her name. She won the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational Championship on her 19th birthday. The American golfer won the tournament with a birdie on the third extra hole in a sudden playoff.

Last year, she played in 21 LPGA Tour events and made the cut in 12.

Pano is making headlines these days for her incredible performance at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which is underway in Orlando and scheduled for its finale on Sunday, January 21.

A quick recap of Alexa Pano's performance at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

The 19-year-old golfer joined the stellar field of the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The tournament got underway on Thursday, January 18 and Pano has been impressive in the last three rounds.

She made five birdies and two bogeys in the opening round and settled for a score of 3-under 69. In the next round, Pano started with two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes and then added three more on the front nine. However, in the second half of the tournament, she struggled with her game and made three bogeys, resulting in her score of 70.

However, things again turned in her favor in the third round when she fired a bogey-free round. Alexa Pano made five birdies on Saturday and settled in second place with a score of under 10.