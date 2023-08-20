Who is Alexa Pano’s dad? All you need to know about Rick Pano

Alexa Pano is a young rookie who is playing her inaugural season with the LPGA Tour in 2023. The 19-year-old has been in the news since 2013 when she was part of the Golf documentary called 'The Short Game'.

Interestingly, her relationship with her father has gained generous acclaim. It is reported that Alexa's father Rick Pano played a crucial role in her development as a professional golfer. Alexa didn't grow up with her mother and her father was often the only support system around.

However, that was enough as Rick helped Alexa get optimum Golf knowledge and also served as her caddy during the initial years of her career. Alexa Pano's parents split when she was just a baby and she stayed with her father.

Rick Pano worked in Sales and management in a lighting company. He also served as the President of American Lighting Management. The father-daughter duo lived at Lake Worth Beach in Florida.

Alexa Pano often credits her father for her development as a golf player and the massive success she has experienced since a young age. Her father is supposedly an NFL fan and supports the Boston-based team, the New England Patriots.

Alexa Pano is a young prodigy with a bright future

At just 19 years of age, Alexa Pano has achieved a lot in her short career. Although she currently ranks 402 in the Rolex LPGA Tour rankings, her rise to this spot has been astronomical. She started to gain acclaim after her participation in the LPGA Q-school circuit.

Following that, she became the youngest player to compete in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019. Additionally, she also participated in the 2019 US Women's Open.

Alexa also participated in the junior Ryder Cup for Team America and player her first LPGA Tour event at the age of 13 in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Regardless, her most notable achievement was when she was selected for a documentary called "The Short Porch" showcasing the rise of young golf prodigies.

Currently, Alexa is competing in the LPGA Tour and has played two events with a career earning estimated to be $63,548. Her highest finish to date is T17 at Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in 2023.