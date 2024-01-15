Where is the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions being held? All you need to know about the venue

The LPGA Tour is all set to kick off its season opener with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on January 18. The tournament will be held for the third time at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida. The Country Club is a private residential community spanning 600 acres.

The Lake Nona Golf & Country Club is one of the three courses that is offered at Lake Nona. The Country Club is the most well-known of the three courses and was designed by Tom Fazio. The par 72 course spans 7215 yards and is known for being one of the top private golf and country clubs in the world.

The 15th hole of the course is known for hugging the beautiful shoreline of Buck Lake. The 18th par-4 hole is known to be the toughest due to the water hazard that it poses. The location of the bunkers also makes the course a demanding and strategic one to navigate.

The 2022 and 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions was also held at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. Alongside that, the US Open qualifiers for both men and women, the World Cup of Golf, the Solheim Cup and the Gainbridge LPGA have been previously held at this venue.

LPGA's season opener Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions boasts a star-studded field ft. Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu

The LPGA season opener will be a pro-am tournament. As 36 of the best golfers in the world get ready to make their debut for the 2024 season, 50 other celebrities will also be playing alongside them.

Defending Champion Brooke Henderson will also be in the field, looking to win once again.

Following is the field of LPGA golfers that will be at the tournament:

Alexa Pano (USA)

Allisen Corpuz (USA)

Ally Ewing (USA)

Amy Yang (Korea)

Andrea Lee (USA)

Angel Yin (USA)

Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa)

Ayaka Furue (Japan)

Brooke Henderson (Canada)

Chanettee Wannasaen (Thailand)

Charley Hull (England)

Cheyenne Knight (USA)

Danielle Kang (USA)

Elizabeth Szokol (USA)

Gaby Lopez (Mexico)

Gemma Dryburgh (Scotland)

Grace Kim (Australia)

Hae Ran Ryu (Korea)

In Gee Chun (Korea)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England)

Leona Maguire (Ireland)

Lilia Vu (USA)

Linn Grant (Sweden)

Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

Maja Stark (Sweden)

Marina Alex (USA)

Megan Khang (USA)

Mone Inami (Japan)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark)

Nasa Hataoka (Japan)

Nelly Korda (USA)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand)

Paula Reto (South Africa)

Rose Zhang (USA)

Ruoning Yin (China)

The HGV Tournament of Champions will also boast a prize purse of $1.5 million.