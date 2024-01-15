LPGA ensures locker rooms for players at 2024 season opener after complaints poured in last year

The 2024 LPGA season is all set to kick off at the HVG Tournament of Champions, which will be held from January 18-21 at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando. Unlike last year, however, this year will feature locker rooms for all pros for their privacy and comfort.

Last year at the HVG Tournament of Champions, all locker rooms at Lake Nona were permanently damaged after a storm. While the tournament organisers were able to arrange for some temporary lockers, it put all players at a risk of breach of their privacy and safety.

The area, which was also used by VIP members and staff, also did not have bathrooms and was quite an inconvenience to all. This year the organisers have ensured that the club house area would have designated lockers for pros and celebrities. However, the area would still be used by VIP members and staff.

Speaking about the issue, Aaron Stewart, vice president of sports marketing at Hilton Grand Vacations, said (via Golf Week):

“All players and female celebrities will also have private restroom facilities for players-only in the upstairs area of the clubhouse adjacent to their player-only dining room. We have worked closely with the LPGA to ensure all appropriate security and access policies are followed.”

The locker rooms, just like other areas of the tournament, would also have high level security to ensure the complete safety of all players.

Talented field of pros ft. Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu to kick off at 2024 LPGA season opener

The 2024 HVG Tournament of Champions would see 36 of the most talented pros be a part of the field. Defending champion Brooke Henderson will also be in the field.

Henderson would be joined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko. There will also be a field of 50 celebrity golfers who will compete alongside the pros, making this a pro-am tournament.

Casey Ceman, vice president of Tournament Business Affairs at the LPGA, said (via LPGA.com):

“We’re excited to kick off to a record-breaking 2024 season for the LPGA Tour at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Along with our partners at Hilton Grand Vacations, we are thrilled to be back at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club to showcase some of the world’s best professional golfers on a global stage in a unique format unlike anything all year.”

The tournament, which will begin from January 18, will boast a prize purse of $1.5 million.