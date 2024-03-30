“It was mostly just draining some putts” - Tony Finau matches his career low score of 8-under 62 at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open 

Tony Finau opened up about his exemplary performance at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. The American golfer shot an 8-under 62 on Friday, March 29, at the ongoing tournament, taking the lead in the game.

With this impressive score, Finau matched his career low score. He is also tied for the lowest score of the tournament with Ron Streck and Fred Funk, who had previously scored 62 at the Houston Open.

Tony Finau shot seven birdies, an eagle, and a bogey on Friday to finish with a score of 62. He spoke about his game following the tournament, saying (via Desert News):

“I hit some nice shots, but it was mostly just draining some putts from long distance. I chipped in for eagle on 8. Next thing you know I’m like, ‘Wow, 8 under.’ So it’s strange how this game works, but you’re never thinking ahead too much.”

Finau started his game on the 10th hole on Friday and shot a birdie on the 13th. He added two more birdies on the first nine and started the second half of the game with a bogey on the first hole. He carded birdies on the third and fourth holes and then added two more birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. He shot an eagle on the eighth hole to finish with a score of under 8.

Tony Finau played a round of 69 on Thursday, March 28, in the tournament's first round. He shot four birdies and three bogeys to score 1-under 69.

He finished with a total of 9-under 131 and topped the leaderboard. Alejandro Tosti took second place on the leaderboard with a score of under 7, and Thomas Detry finished in third place.

When will Tony Finau tee off on Saturday at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open?

The third round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 30. The tournament will start at 10:30 a.m. ET with players starting their game on the first and tenth hole simultaneously.

Nick Dunlap will take the first shot of the day on the first tee hole in a group with Adam Svensson and Gary Woodland, while Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak and Davis Thompson will start the game on the 10th hole.

The tournament leader, Tony Finau, will tee off on the first hole on Saturday in a group with Alejandro Tosti and Thomas Detry at 12:40 p.m. ET. Scottie Scheffler will start his game at 12:30 p.m.ET in a group with Chad Ramey and Stephen Jaegar.

Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia and Joe Highsmith will start their game at 12:20 p.m. ET on the first tee hole, while Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy and Peter Malnati will tee off on the tenth hole at 12:20 p.m. ET.