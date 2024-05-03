“It was pretty cool” – Jordan Spieth says he enjoyed having the gallery follow him on Day 1 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth teed up at this week's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson event, which began its first round on Thursday, May 2. Spieth shot a round of 68 in the opening round, settling in a tie for 53rd place. Play was suspended on Thursday, and players will resume the first round on Friday, May 3, at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Spieth notably completed all 18 holes of the opening round and will tee off for the second round on Friday. In a press conference on Thursday, he opened up about his gameplay and expressed excitement about competing in a tournament with a gallery filled with fans following him.

Speaking about the tournament, Jordan Spieth said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel):

"It was great. There were a few people here early, and then it started to build as we made the turn, and it was pretty cool. And I'm sure it'll be pretty fun tomorrow, just being later in the day on a Friday. So it was actually kind of quite calm this morning, and then it started to build up, and it looked like the Byron Nelson. So I appreciate it having family and friends and other people from in town out there."

Jordan Spieth started his game on the 10th hole of the TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday. He began with back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th holes and added another birdie on the 14th hole. Spieth carded a birdie and a bogey on the back nine to settle for a score of 3-under 68.

Matt Wallace topped the semi-finished opening round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a score of under 8. Trailing behind in a tie for second place are Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren, Chesson Hadley, Taiga Semikawa, Kelly Kraft, Davis Riley, and Jake Knapp with a score deficit of seven.

Players will tee off the for second round of the event at 7:50 a.m.ET, while the ones who need to complete their first round will resume playing at 9:15 a.m. ET.

When will Jordan Spieth tee off on Friday at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024?

Jordan Spieth will tee off for the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson event on Friday, May 3. He will again start his game in group with Jason Day and Sungjae Im. They will tee off on the first hole at 1:55 p.m. ET.

The second round of the game will start at 7:50 a.m. ET with Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan and Carson Young taking the inaugural shot of the day on the first hole. Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley and Scott Gutschewski will tee off simultaneously at the 10th hole.

The tournament is a regular PGA Tour event featuring a full-size field and has a cutline after 36 holes. So, only the players finishing above the cutline on Friday will be able to tee off in the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.