Defending champion Jon Rahm couldn't repeat his last year's performance at the 88th edition of the Masters tournament this year. He finished in the T45 position alongside Brooks Koepka, Sahith Theegala, Jose Maria Olazabal, Danny Millet, and Denny McCarthy.

Rahm, the World No. 3, made a big move earlier this year when he joined the LIV Golf for the 2024 season. He reportedly signed a humongous deal of more than $300 million with LIV Golf, according to ESPN.

Since his move, the Spaniard was suspended from the PGA Tour, and his relationship with many PGA Tour players has deteriorated.

Rahm talked about the amicability and hostility he faced at the Masters with Hugo Costa of Golf Channel Latin America. When asked if he had received a cordial welcome from his friends, Rahm said:

"Some did. I expected it. And then, there was someone else who I expected to be a little tougher... and one of them hugged me. I think that, among all the relationships I have, it has been everything that I expected. My friends are still my friends."

He also described the treatment he received from some PGA Tour players, saying:

"And then someone, with whom I was very cordial and had a positive relationship, has not even looked at me. If someone changes their opinion of me, it is more their problem than mine. I am not worried."

Jon Rahm stated that he knew that some players would be hostile but didn't know who. The Spaniard didn't name the player he received such treatment from but Hugo Costa has named them either to be Patrick Cantlay or Max Homa in his article in Spanish portal El Mundo.

A look at Jon Rahm's performance at the 2024 Masters

Jon Rahm of Spain (L) and Scottie Scheffler of the United States attend the Green Jacket Ceremony after Scheffler won the 2024 Masters Tournament (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm was among the favorites to win in his eighth appearance at Augusta National this year, but his performance was less than desired. At the end of the final round, he finished with 76 strokes with 9 over the par.

It was Jon Rahm's worst performance at the Masters after his debut in 2017. Rahm had five top-10 finishes in his last six appearances at Augusta. He won the 2023 Masters by four strokes and trumped Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson despite starting the first round with a double bogey. It was the second Majors win after US Open Champion win in 2021.

His performance with his finish at Masters since his debut in 2017 is as follows:

2017- T27

2018- 4

2019- T9

2020- T7

2021- T5

2022- T27

2023- 1

Talking about his performance, the Spaniard said that he lacked the pace and faltered by having several three-putts. He told reporters:

"But when you don’t have your best week, it’s hard to have to stay now to put the jacket on somebody else and never really ever have a chance."

However, Rahm was happy about the reception and appreciation he received while walking up to the tees regardless of his score.