Jon Rahm had a hot mic moment on the first day of LIV Golf Miami. The LIV golfer is participating from April 5 to 7 2024 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida. The tournament has a purse of $25 million.

Jon Rahm, the Spanish golfer, is among the favorites to win the tournament. In the last few holes of the first day, Rahm hit almost a flawless shot which landed near the hole, a mere few inches away. However, his excitement quickly soured as the ball refused to settle and continued spinning just shy of the target.

Rahm exclaimed:

"How is that spinning?…..F#$k!!!"

The Spanish golfer had a good first round of the tournament. He began his campaign on the second hole and secured a birdie. Rahm then notched another birdie on the fifth and an eagle on the eighth hole.

Rahm faced a hiccup on the 10th hole with a double bogey. However, the setback was short-lived as he secured a birdie on the 12th but added another bogey on the 15th hole. He finished with a birdie on the 16th.

Jon Rahm concluded a round with a score of 3-under 69, securing a tie for eighth place alongside Brooks Koepka, Brendan Steele, Patrick Reed, Mito Pereira, and Caleb Surratt.

After the first day of LIV Golf Miami, Peter Uihlein led the scoreboard tied with Talor Gooch and Sergio Garcia. Dean Burmester, Matt Wolff, Bubba Watson, and Scott Vincent secured a joint fourth-place position with a score of -4.

Jon Rahm will be defending his title at Masters

Soon after the LIV Golf Miami tournament, Jon Rahm will head to participate in his eighth Masters. The 2024 Masters is scheduled to take place from April 11 to 14 at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club.

John Rahm emerged victorious at last year's tournament by four strokes, defeating Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. It was his second Major victory. He became the fourth Spaniard to win the green jacket after Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal, and Sergio Garcia.

The win was further special because he became the first champion since Sam Snead in 1952 to overcome an initial setback of a double bogey in the first round and ultimately win the title. Rahm has a great record at the hallowed grounds of Augusta National. In his last 6 six years, he has five top-10 finishes.

The current world number 3 has a splendid record so far after starting his professional journey in 2016. He has two Majors in his career, the first one being the 2021 US Open. He has 20 wins in his career, including 11 on the PGA Tour and 10 on the European Tour.

Meanwhile, at the LIV Golf Miami, Jon Rahm is two shots behind the opening-round leaders. The second round will commence with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. ET.