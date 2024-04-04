“Book your flight for Friday night” - Fans react to Sergio Garcia’s special message from LIV Golfers ahead of the Masters

Fans on social media have reacted to Sergio Garcia's special message for LIV golfers playing at the Masters 2024. Thirteen of the Saudi circuit players have qualified for the first Major of the year, which is scheduled to take place from April 11 to 14 at its permanent venue, the Augusta National Golf Club.

Recently, former Masters winner Garcia shared his excitement about playing next week. He shared a picture of all the LIV players who will compete next week, showing confidence in his league players.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Spanish golfer wrote:

"We’re coming for that green jacket @TheMasters"

Fans took to the comments section to fire some jibes at the LIV golfers by suggesting Garcia book their flight by Friday night.

It is important to note that the Masters is a 72-hole tournament with a cutline after 36 holes. Players who make Friday's round cut will qualify to compete in the final two rounds over the weekend.

"Book your flight for Friday night," wrote a fan.

Meanwhile, another fan showed confidence in LIV players and suggested Brooks Koepka might win this year.

Koepka finished in a tie for second place at the Masters last year and also won his fifth Major, the PGA Championship in 2023. Considering his good form, he has been one of the favourites to win the tournament, and fans have high hopes for him.

"Brooks is winning the event," one user commented.

"Got his own plane, mate," another fan said.

Here are more fan reactions:

Sergio Garcia has a lifetime exemption to compete in the Masters. He played in the tournament last year as well but failed to make the cut after 36 holes.

Which LIV golfers will play at the Masters 2024?

Most of the 13 LIV golfers qualified for the 2024 Masters as they had won the tournament previously and hold a lifetime exemption to compete in it. This includes Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, and Patrick Reed.

Meanwhile, Adrian Meronk and Tyrrell Hatton qualified as their Official World Golf Ranking is within the top 50. Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship last year and has earned a five-year exemption to compete in Majors. Bryson DeChambeau will compete next week because he won the US Open in 2020 and holds a five-year eligibility to compete at the Masters.

Likewise, Cam Smith won the Open Championship in 2022 and is eligible for the Masters. Lastly, Joaquin Niemann will join the field on a sponsor exemption after receiving a special invitation from the tournament's officials because of his amazing performances.

Here are the LIV golfers who will compete at the Masters 2024, along with their best finish at the tournament over the years:

Jon Rahm: Winner (2023)

Dustin Johnson: Winner (2020)

Bryson DeChambeau: Best finish T21 (2016)

Sergio Garcia: Winner (2017)

Brooks Koepka: Best finish- T2 (2019, 2023)

Phil Mickelson: Winner (2004, 2006, 2010)

Tyrrell Hatton: Best finish- T18 (2018)

Joaquin Niemann: Best finish- T35 (2022)

Adrian Meronk: Missed the cut in 2023

Patrick Reed: Winner (2018)

Charl Schwartzel: Winner (2011)

Cam Smith: Best finish- T2 (2020)

Bubba Watson: Winner (2012, 2014)