“It was really cool for“ - Scottie Scheffler reflects on the honor of receiving trophy from Tiger Woods at 2023 Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler carded a bogey-free 4-under 68 on Sunday to win the Hero World Challenge after finishing runner-up in the past two starts at the event. He aggregated at 20-under after four rounds to beat Sepp Straka by three strokes.

Straka shot an 8-under superb 64 to finish runner-up, while Justin Thomas finished third at four strokes back after carding a 5-under 67 in the final round.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Scheffler reflected on his win and receiving the trophy from Tiger Woods. He said:

"It was really cool for me two years ago just to get into this tournament. I'd seen the the Hero World Challenge pretty much my entire life and it seemed like such a fun time. Only 20 guys and 20 of the best players in the world coming down to play Tiger's event.

"It was very special this year having him back out on the course. Seeing him complete four rounds was so cool. It was fun getting in the lunchroom today and seeing him teeing off on the first hole, seeing the red and black walking down the fairways."

He added that he was excited to see the veteran back on the golf course and was hopeful of seeing more of him. He continued:

"We're appreciative of all he's done for the game and all he's doing for us players now off the course and with all the stuff going on with our tour. We're very appreciative of all the work that he's putting in to for the you know betterment of the PGA tour."

Tiger Woods made his PGA Tour return at the Hero World Challenge, completing all 72 holes without much fuss. He carded an even-par 72 on the final day as he aggregated at even-par after four rounds to finish at T18.

Defending champion Viktor Hovland shot an impressive 9-under 63 in the fourth round, securing 10th place, 11 strokes behind.

How much did Scottie Scheffler bag for the Hero World Challenge triumph? Golfer's payout explored

Scottie Scheffler won $1 million for his maiden Hero World Challenge victory, while the runner-up, Sepp Straka, received $450,000. Tiger Woods received $130,000 for his joint 18th-place finish.

The purse size for this year's event was increased to $4.5 million compared to $3.5 million last year. The highest-ever purse size for the Albany Golf Club event was in 2007, when the prize money reached $5.75 million.

Here's the complete payout for the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

1. Scottie Scheffler (-20): $1,000,000

2. Sepp Straka (-17): $450,000

3. Justin Thomas (-16): $300,000

T-4. Tony Finau (-15): $212,500

T-4. Matt Fitzpatrick (-15): $212,500

6. Jordan Spieth (-14): $190,000

7. Collin Morikawa (-12): $185,000

T-8. Justin Rose (-11): $177,500

T-8. Brian Harman (-11): $177,500

10. Viktor Hovland (-9): $170,000

11. Jason Day (-8): $165,000

12. Lucas Glover (-7): $160,000

T-13. Keegan Bradley (-6): $152,500

T-13. Max Homa (-6): $152,500

15. Cameron Young (-5): $145,000

16. Sam Burns (-4): $140,000

17. Rickie Fowler (-2): $135,000

18. Tiger Woods (E): $130,000

19. Wyndham Clark (+2): $125,000

20. Will Zalatoris (+11): $120,000