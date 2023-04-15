Marc Leishman stated that he has 'no regrets' about joining the controversial LIV Golf.

Last year, the golfing circuit experienced a division when several big names joined a newly formed Saudi-backed circuit which offered greater financial rewards and also a good amount of off-season to them.

Big names like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, and Cameron Smith switched sides. Leishman also followed in their footsteps and joined the league two months later. This resulted in him losing the PGA Tour membership and his ranking also took a hit as he dropped to 110th from 64th in OWGR.

Despite facing the consequences, Leishman is not remorseful but happy with his decision.

He told Fox Sports:

"I really enjoyed my time on the PGA Tour and it was a really good time for a change. For me just to be able to you know, with three young kids to be able to spend more time with them and more time in Australia is going down there and in a couple of weeks. Off the course, it‘s amazing.

"Spending a lot of time with boys and a lot less eating alone and all that sort of thing. I’ve got no regrets and certainly very happy where I am."

The 39-year-old Aussie is with his fellow countrymen Matt Jones and Jed Morgan in Ripper GC, which is captained by Open championship winner Cameron Smith.

LIV Golf 2023 schedule

LIV Golf Invitational will host 14 events this year

Here's the LIV Golf League schedule for 2023:

February 24 - 26 : LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba won by Charles Howell III

: LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba won by Charles Howell III March 17 - 19 : LIV Golf Invitational Tucson won by Danny Lee

: LIV Golf Invitational Tucson won by Danny Lee March 31- April 2 : LIV Golf Invitational Orlando won by Brooks Koepka

: LIV Golf Invitational Orlando won by Brooks Koepka April 21 - 23 : LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide

: LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide April 28 - 30: LIV Golf Invitational Singapore

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore May 12 - 14 : LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa

: LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa May 26 - 28 : LIV Golf Invitational DC

: LIV Golf Invitational DC June 30 - July 2 : LIV Golf Invitational Valderrama

: LIV Golf Invitational Valderrama July 7 - 9 : LIV Golf Invitational London

: LIV Golf Invitational London August 4 - 6 : LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier

: LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier August 11 - 13 : LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

: LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster September 22 - 24 : LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

: LIV Golf Invitational Chicago October 20 - 22 : LIV Golf Invitational Miami

: LIV Golf Invitational Miami November 3 - 4: LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - Match Play

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - Match Play November 5: LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - Stroke Play

LIV Golf team details

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

Ripper GC: Cam Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

Smash GC: Brooks Koepka*, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak

Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

