"It was really hard to get a rhythm" - Tyrrell Hatton expresses frustration over slow play at the Masters 2024

After the second round of the Masters, Tyrrell Hatton seemed disappointed with the slow play of the group ahead of him. The golfer expressed his frustration in the post-round interview and called out the officials for not punishing the players, as the round lasted nearly six hours.

Hatton, who rarely finds Augusta National comfortable, shot a 2-over 74 on Friday, bringing his total score to 2-over and finishing the day at T24. However, the round was draining for him and the other players. Firstly, the difficult conditions with heavy winds added to the challenge, and then the slow play of the group in front resulted in an extended round. For the uninitiated, Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im and Kurt Kitayama were in that group.

During the post-round interview, Hatton looked unhappy with the officials' inaction against the slow play. He said:

"Yesterday they'd lost a hole and a half, and then they weren't any better even this morning, and then for the second round they were just brutal. Fine for them; they're not waiting on any shot that they hit. But for us, we stood in the fairway, we stood on the tee.

"It was really hard to get a rhythm, so it was disappointing that it took 32 holes for an official to go, oh, we've put the group in front on the clock."

This is not the first time the Englishman has complained of something at the Masters. A couple of years ago, he criticized Augusta National for being unfair in rewarding good shots after shooting 80 in the final round. However, despite the challenges, he hasn't missed a cut here in his last three starts.

When will Tyrrell Hatton tee off from the Masters 2024, Round 3?

Tyrrell Hatton is grouped with Tiger Woods for the third round of the Masters. The duo will take off on Saturday at 2:45 pm ET.

The third round of the Masters will begin at 9:35 am ET, with Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama being the first pair to tee off on Saturday. 36-hole leaders Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau will be the last pair to begin the third round, teeing off at 2:45 pm ET.

Another leader, Scottie Scheffler, is paired with Nicolai Højgaard for the third round and will tee off at 2:35 pm ET. Scheffler, Homa and DeChambeau are tied at the top at 6-under with a two-stroke lead over Højgaard.