“It rolls back into a coffin that's underground” – Billy Foster calls the 17th hole at Royal Liverpool a ‘monstrosity’

Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie, Billy Foster, has expressed his concerns over the 17th hole of the Royal Liverpool, which is hosting this year's Open Championship.

The 17th hole at Hoylake has undergone several changes since it last hosted the Open in 2014. In 2019, Martin Ebert planned to do a major overhaul of the hole, which resulted in the present form. The par-3, 136-yard hole named 'Little Eye' has an elevated green surrounded by dangerous sand bunkers and massive waste areas on all sides.

Little Eye has received divided opinions so far, and Foster is the latest to share his thoughts on it. He said, as per Golf Monthly:

"Unfortunately I think this Open Championship could be remembered for a calamity that happened. There was nothing wrong with the little par three they had before and they've created a monstrosity in my opinion.

"The green is very small. If you land it a foot short it rolls back into a coffin that's underground, so deep. This is challenging the best golfers in the world that will be making 6s, 7s and 8s."

When Fitzpatrick was asked about his thoughts on the 17th hole at the pre-event press conference on Monday, July 17, he opted not to comment much.

He said:

"Interesting. I'll leave it at that."

Foster felt that the par-3, 136-yard hole would be nearly impossible for someone with a handicap of +15 or less.

He added, as per the aformentioned publication:

"I just hope someone doesn't have a three-shot lead playing that hole and make a 9—it could happen. This week already, it has varied between an 8-iron and a 5-iron, you land it on there, it's just going to bounce off into trouble everywhere."

Can the Billy Foster-Matt Fitzpatrick duo win the Open Championship?

Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Foster celebrate the 2022 US Open win

Matt Fitzpatrick is set to make his eighth appearance at the Open Championship this week. While he is not the favorite this week, he is still among the top-15 choices by the oddsmakers. As per the oddsmakers, he is +3500 at this year's event.

It was only when Billy Foster came on board with Fitzpatrick that he won his first major championship, the 2022 US Open. With no top-10 finishes in his last four starts this year, the duo will be looking to turn things around this week.

How has Matt Fitzpatrick performed at the Open Championship in the past?

Matt Fitzpatrick at the 150th Open, Day Four

He made his debut at the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. Fitzpatrick, who was an amateur at the time, made the cut and finished T44 on his debut after aggregating at 10-over.

Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur in 2014 and earned innovation for the Masters, PGA Championship, and 143rd Open, but he decided to turn professional before the event.

The Northwestern University alum made his second start in 2016 but missed the cut. He didn't break into the top 20 until 2019, his fifth start. At Royal Portrush, he ended at T20 after aggregating at 1-under.

The 28-year-old Englishman has made seven starts at the Open so far and has missed the cut twice. His best finish came in 2019, when he finished T20. Last year at the 150th Open, he finished T21 after concluding at 9-under.