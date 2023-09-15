“It's amazing what he can do to a golf ball” – Max Homa has ‘not seen anything’ like Cameron Champ’s driving distance at the Fortinet Championship

Max Homa, who won the Fortinet Championship in 2022, was blown away by Cameron Champ's driving skills at this week's PGA Tour event.

Homa and Champ have been playing at this week's Fortinet Championship when the defending champion was stunned by Champ's performance in the opening round.

In his interview with the media, Homa appreciated Champ's incredible shots saying that his speed to hit is amazing. He also admitted that he had not seen anything like his competitor's driving distance.

Speaking about the Cameron Champ, Max Homa said (via the Golf Monthly):

"It was just cool. It's amazing what he can do to a golf ball. The speed he hits it and how easy and graceful he makes it look is pretty -- I've never seen anything like it. I've seen people hit it far, but not quite the way he does it. It's pretty special to get to watch."

Homa went on to say that people should watch Champ practising golf because he is amazing.

"If you're ever at a golf tournament, you need to see him hit a few balls especially on the course because if you just watched it off the practice tee, you wouldn't realise how far it's going, and then you get up there and you can see how far by everyone he is. It's amazing," he added.

Max Homa played a round of 70 at the Fortinet Championship on the first day. He made two birdies and one bogey on the front nine holes while he added three birdies and one double bogey on the back nine.

Speaking about his performance at the tournament, Homa said:

"I didn't feel super, I only had two over-par holes, I guess. It didn't feel like that crazy, just one bad swing that led to a double and then a bad wedge shot that was quite frustrating.

"But other than that, I actually felt like I kept it in front of me pretty good. Didn't do anything special to get going anywhere, but overall it was solid. I don't think anything stuck out as overly bad or overly great. It was a decent day."

The 2023 Fortinet Championship is slated to have its second round on Friday, September 15.

Cameron Champ's performance at the 2023 Fortinet Championship

Cameron Champ played a round of 73 at the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Thursday, September 14. He started the game with a bogey on the second hole and added a birdie on the sixth followed by a bogey on the seventh hole.

He made three bogeys and one birdie on the front nine, and two birdies and one bogey on the back nine to settle for a score of one over par 73. He settled for the T105 position.

Champ was paired up with Max Homa and Joel Dahmen for the first round of the tournament. They will also play together in the second round on Friday.

The second round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship will start on Friday, September 15 at 6:55 a.m. ET. Homa, Champ and Dahmen will tee off at 12:28 p.m. ET.