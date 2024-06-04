"It's his biggest crime" - Golf fans left in splits over Scottie Scheffler's mispronunciation as he closes Louisville arrest fiasco

Scottie Scheffler's arrest is seemingly still a topic of conversation despite the fact that the charges against him have already been dismissed. Scheffler spoke on the subject again on Tuesday, June 4, and provoked a humorous moment.

Scottie Scheffler spoke on the topic of his legal proceedings during a press conference prior to the Memorial Tournament. While expressing that he had no interest in taking action against the Louisville Police, the World No. 1 golfer mispronounced the city's name.

A video clip of this incident was reposted by several X (formerly Twitter) accounts with many garnering tens of thousands of views and reactions. Most fans have reacted humorously to Scottie Scheffler's mispronunciation.

One fan posted on X:

"It’s his biggest crime"

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Lived there for a number of years and nothing pisses off the residents more than mispronouncing the city’s name. Well played," one user posted.

"Might be the most disrespectful thing he’s ever done tbh," another fan wrote.

"Legend. Hit ‘em where it hurts," another fan posted.

"Someone call a paramedic truck for the people of Louisville," another fan stated.

Several fans on X noted that there is a suburb called Lewisville near the city of Dallas, where Scottie Scheffler grew up and currently resides. These users indicated that the pronunciation used by Scheffler may have been influenced by this circumstance.

Scottie Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler held his pre-tournament press conference at Muirfield Village Golf Club, the venue of the Memorial Tournament. Scheffler leads the field as the top-ranked golfer in the world and is the favorite to win the title.

Scheffler has played this tournament three times (in 2020, 2021, and 2023). He finished T22 on his debut and achieved two third-place finishes in his other two appearances at the event.

The Texan (born in New Jersey) has posted scores in the 60s in four of the 12 rounds he has played at Muirfield. His lowest score there is a 67, carded during the first round of the 2021 edition and the fourth round in 2023.

On the other hand, Scheffler's worst round at the event was a 77, carded in the fourth round of the 2020 edition. That same year, he carded his worst score for 72 holes (3 over 291). A year later, he shot his best score in the event (11 under 277).

Scheffler has played 12 tournaments in 2024 with 11 Top 10s, including four wins (the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, the Masters, and the RBC Heritage) and two runner-up finishes (Texas Children's Houston Open and Charles Schwab Challenge).