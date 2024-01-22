"It’s crazy” - Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson claps back at 'misinformed hatred' after winning a women's mini-tour event

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson won the NXXT Women’s Classic at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, last week. The Scottish golfer, who became the first male-born golfer to win a professional women’s event three years ago, won again. She lifted the Florida mini-tour event trophy after winning the playoff, not too far from the LPGA’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Following the win, Davidson faced severe backlash. Much like her earlier wins, this NXXT Women’s Classic win also received criticism from sides disagreeing with transgender golfers’ participation. Soon, Davidson came out to react to the backlash. Amid the outrage, the Scot took to her Instagram handle and noted that the ‘amount of misinformed hatred she received’ was “crazy.”

Reacting to the backlash, Hailey Davidson wrote on Instagram Stories, which disappeared after 24 hours from posting:

"It’s crazy the amount of misinformed hatred I have received so far today. All of these people (think) I hit it 300 yards or even 280 yards. How about 250 on a good day.”

Furthermore, she thanked everyone who supported her as well.

She also said:

“Most importantly though, thank you to absolutely everyone who has supported me from my fellow competitors to all of you that I may or may not have had the chance to meet yet. Thank you all for helping me wade through any hate and making me feel loved."

Later, in an Instagram post, Hailey Davidson claimed that “no one gets angry until there is any form of success.” She noted that she “will never allow hate to win, especially when based on some misinformation.”

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson wins the NXXT Women’s Classic

For the unversed, Hailey Davidson won the NXXT, formerly the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour, last week. The golfer beat 24 players in the three-round event, despite being three shots back after the first round. She clinched her first title in over two years, beating the runner-up in a playoff.

The transgender golfer bagged the champion’s trophy at the event, which has a new partnership this season with the Epson Tour, the developmental feeder tour for the LPGA Tour. With the win, she inched closer to her dream of playing in the women's big-league.

Interestingly, the top five earners on the NXXT points list earn two exemptions into Epson Tour fields, which provides a chance to play on the LPGA. Davidson is currently on top of the points list with 1,320 points. She has a 150-point lead over the second place. While Davidson is still miles from earning an LPGA card, she has her eyes set on the same.

Davidson wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday:

“While this win was amazing, unlike every article is saying, I am so incredibly far from the LPGA Tour with a lot of work to be done to possibly earn my way there one day.”

It is important to note that Davidson began undergoing hormone treatments in 2015. She underwent a gender reassignment surgery in January 2021, a procedure required under the LPGA’s Gender Policy.