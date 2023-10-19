“It's been difficult to watch”: Kevin Na talks about watching the worst LIV Golf player this season

It's been a very tough year for one individual on LIV Golf, and Kevin Na has taken notice. Sihwan Kim has had an absolutely atrocious year and finds himself in the relegation zone.

Kevin Na said it has been difficult watching a friend struggle so much via Golf Magic:

"Sihwan has had a tough year. I played with him last week on Sunday and I saw his game improve quite a bit. It's been difficult to watch."

He went on to say that Kim has been a very good sport about it and has had a god attitude through the trying year. He's trying and he's working hard, so the struggles are that much more unfortunate. Na continued:

"I give him props for that and his game is coming around. We saw him last year, how well he played in Thailand and what he's capable of, and winning The Asian Tour International Series money title. We always tell him that, look, you're probably going to go win one of those Q-School and be back on the team."

Even if Kim can't turn it around, Kevin Na envisions their relationship and friendship staying the same:

"We are already talking about seeing him in Korea when we go over there and having a good time. I think the friendship is going to last forever. But we wish him the best and we hope to see him back on the team."

Other LIV Golfers also noticed Kim's struggles. Brooks Koepka said it was frustrating to try and help someone who "doesn't want to be helped". It was a tough year for the golfer, whose place on the rebel tour is no longer guaranteed.

Kevin Na watched Sihwan Kim's year

A tough year may not do it justice. Sihwan Kim's best performance was a T33 finish at Bedminster, and that's not at all impressive:

Mayakoba: 48th

Tucson: 48th

Orlando: 48th

Adelaide: 47th

Singapore: 45th

Tulsa: 43rd

Washington: 45th

Andalucia: 48th

London: 46th

Greenbrier: T-46

Bedminster: T-33

Chicago: 46th

Jeddah: T-44

It's not been the year Kim envisioned when he came to the tour, and it may end up being his only year on the tour. Na has been watching, which certainly hasn't been a pleasant sight.

Siwhan Kim's struggles were noted by Kevin Na

Jed Morgan, Chase Koepka, and former U.S. amateur champion James Piot have been bad and are down in the relegation zone for LIV with Kim. It will be interesting to see what happens with their futures.

The four of them will have the chance to play their way back onto LIV for the 2024 season at a promotions event later this month.

Meanwhile, Kim will try to reverse course, make it back, and start playing well. It seems as if everyone on tour would like to see that, and they're disappointed in his struggles as well.