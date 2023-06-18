“It’s disappointing on the USGA side” - Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick critical of the US Open 2023 atmosphere at LACC

Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion, was dissatisfied with and critical of the atmosphere at the US Open 2023 being held at the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC). Due to the absence of a crowd reaction, Fitzpatrick was unable to anticipate the outcome of his shot on the par-3 15th hole.

This prompted him to express his concerns regarding the atmosphere at the US Open, remarking:

"Very poor ... It's disappointing on the USGA side."

Fitzpatrick hypothesized that the decrease in attendance could be attributed to members purchasing tickets. He expressed optimism that future US Opens would not experience the same fate.

In addition to his dissatisfaction with the environment, Fitzpatrick had issues with the LACC course itself. He described it as "interesting, to be polite," but criticized the layout for its difficult blind tee shots and fairways that did not retain the ball.

He was dissatisfied with the slope of the course and deemed some tee strokes to be unfair. Fitzpatrick emphasized the issue of hitting a decent tee shot only to land within a foot of the rough, resulting in difficult recovery shots.

Fitzpatrick's critical remarks cast light on the difficulties players and organizers will face during the 2023 US Open. The ambience and course conditions have a significant impact on the competitors' overall experience and performance.

Matt Fitzpatrick's standings in US Open 2023

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Three

Matt Fitzpatrick performed admirably at the 2023 US Open, being tied for 15th with Patrick Cantlay and Padraig Harrington. Fitzpatrick displayed skill and determination throughout the tournament on the difficult course at the Los Angeles Country Club. In the first round, he shot 71, and in the second round, he shot 70, placing him at 1-under par.

In the third round, Fitzpatrick maintained his leadership position by shooting a 68 and preserving his consistency. Fitzpatrick completed the tournament at 1-under par with a total score of 209 after the fourth round.

Defending Champion Matt Fitzpatrick in US Open 2022

Matt Fitzpatrick was crowned the champion of the US Open in 2022, a well-deserved victory. Throughout the tournament, the English golfer demonstrated remarkable skill and composure, ultimately finishing with a total score of 6-under. Matt Fitzpatrick was able to fend off Scottie Scheffler, who finished only one stroke behind him, in a closely contested battle.

Consistent performance was essential to Fitzpatrick's success. He began the competition with a solid round of 68, followed by rounds of 70, 68, and 68 in the final round. His ability to maintain composure under duress enabled him to successfully navigate the difficult course.

With this victory, Matt Fitzpatrick not only earned the prestigious title, but also walked away with a substantial reward of $3,150,000. In addition, he earned 600 FedExCup points, which improved his standing in the season-long competition.

