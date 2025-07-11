"It's DP World Tour time" - Fans react to Rafael Nadal shooting a hole-in-one

Fans online are taken aback by one of Rafael Nadal's recent achievements in golf. The legendary tennis player recently displayed his golf skills with a hole-in-one on hole 14 at the Alcanada Golf Club in Mallorca. It was believed that Nadal was practicing for the upcoming Balearic Professionals Championship, which begins on July 14 on the same course.

Rafael Nadal is often regarded as the greatest tennis player of all time due to his amazing achievements in the sport. He holds a record 14 French Open titles and a total of 22 Grand Slams. He excelled in every aspect of tennis, including consistency, endurance, and so on. Thus, fans were surprised to see Nadal's skills at golf when he shot a hole-in-one.

A hole-in-one is regarded as one of the most significant occurrences in golf due to its rarity. According to some reports, a golfer's chances of hitting a hole in one are about 1 in 12,500. This is exactly what Nadal highlighted in his X post, which read:

"A Hole-in-One doesn’t happen every day! ☺️🏌🏼‍♂️"

In the comments section of this page, fans can't stop gushing about Rafael Nadal's innate golf talent. One fan even claimed that the tennis icon would be joining the DP World Tour. He commented:

"It’s DP tour time!! Congrats"

One fan even called the Spaniard a GOAT in golf.

"He’s still the goat golfing too," one fan claimed.

Here are some more fans' comments who were excited by Nadal's achievement:

"No ending of the talent of Rafa 🐐," another fan pointed out.

"But of course you’re doing GOAT things in golf too," one fan exclaimed.

"You gonna dominate golf now? Let's go!" another fan asked.

"Rafa, save some sports excellence for the rest of us!!" one fan hilariously commented.

Despite struggling with injuries during the latter stages of his tennis career, the 39-year-old Nadal claimed 22 Grand Slam singles titles and two Olympic medals.

Rafael Nadal believes golf offers fewer chances of injury

Rafael Nadal at the French Open - Source: Imagn

Rafael Nadal has several times acknowledged his deep interest in golf and has even competed in charity competitions. He has also won some tournaments, including the Balearic Mid-Amateur Golf Championship in February last year.

According to Express, Nadal has even remarked that he enjoys golf because golfers frequently travel. He also claimed that golf has a lower risk of injury than other sports. The former World No. 1 tennis player said:

"I love the game of golf in general. I was watching all the afternoon the last round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Golf is great because you are always in beautiful places when you are playing, and the risk for injury, as you know, is very small."

Rafael Nadal might be looking to climb the ranks in the golf world, and if he continues to do so, he is likely to compete in a major tournament soon.

