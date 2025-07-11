Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel proudly applauds Spaniard after he achieves impressive golf feat that 'doesn't happen every day'

Rafael Nadal has already retired from tennis, and it's time for him to explore other sports. As with many celebrity figures, golf remains one of the go-to sports after retirement, and this is true for the 22-time Grand Slam champion as well.
On Thursday, July 10, Nadal posted on Instagram three photos of his time at Alcanada Golf Club in Mallorca. While there, the Spaniard achieved a rare feat by sinking a hole-in-one. He celebrated the moment by posing with the ball in his hand, writing:
“A Hole-in-One ⛳️ doesn’t happen every day! 😊🏌️♂️”
Among the flood of congratulatory comments from global sports legends like Michael Phelps and Kelly Slater, the reaction of his sister Maribel stood out. She cheered for her brother's feat and dropped several cheering emojis:
“👏👏😍”
Meanwhile, Phelps reacted:
"Let’s go!!!"
Slater also chimed in with:
"🔥💪🏽"
Maribel and Rafael Nadal were born to Sebastián Nadal and Ana María Parera. She is three years younger and holds a degree in Motor and Sports Sciences and a Master’s in Sports Management from Pompeu Fabra University. After working with sports firms like Duet Sports and IMG, she joined the Rafa Nadal Academy and is currently serving as Deputy General Manager in marketing and operations.
Rafael Nadal asked if his son wants to become a tennis player
Rafael Nadal was thrown onto the tennis court at an early age by his uncle, Toni Nadal. He turned out to be the king of clay courts, winning the French Open title a record 14 times.
However, when it comes to his own son, Nadal answered whether he would like his son, Rafael Nadal Perelló, to pursue tennis like him. During his appearance at the Philippe Chatrier court for his farewell and unveiling of his plaque, Nadal was asked the question. He replied:
“If that’s what my son wants to do, I’m going to support him. I don’t think that will be the case, but I’m going to support him in whatever he wants to do.”
Rafael Nadal welcomed his son in October 2022 with his wife and childhood friend Mery Perelló. The couple got married in October 2019 at Sa Fortalesa, Mallorca. Nadal's family was a pillar of support throughout their career, and they will continue to do so.
