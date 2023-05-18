“It's exactly what it would be like”: Brooks Koepka shares the reason for his LIV golf affection

LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka is now heading to Oak Hill County Club for the 2023 PGA Championship, the second major of the year.

He had an incredible outing at the 2023 Masters, finishing tied second with fellow LIV Golfer Phil Mickelson.

Koepka recently attended the Pardon My Take podcast, where he was asked about how it feels to play in the LIV golf. He replied:

"It’s a lot of fun. I mean, the music is going the whole time. If you were to play with your boys, it’s exactly what it would be like, just with fans there."

Flushing It @flushingitgolf Brooks on LIV: “It’s a lot of fun. I mean, the music is going the whole time. If you were to play with your boys, it’s exactly what it would be like, just with fans there.”



This sums it up well imo. Golf has done the same thing for 100 years and they want to make it more fun. Brooks on LIV: “It’s a lot of fun. I mean, the music is going the whole time. If you were to play with your boys, it’s exactly what it would be like, just with fans there.”This sums it up well imo. Golf has done the same thing for 100 years and they want to make it more fun. https://t.co/NGTMBihlWs

Koepka finished his Master's campaign falling short due to six bogeys in the final round. Speaking on missing out on the prestigious green jacket, he said:

"Yeah, I'd characterize that as a choke. It was pretty bad. I mean, come on you've got a four-shot lead, all you've got to do... I was playing good, I just choked it away. But it's alright, I'll figure it out."

"It was brutal" - Brooks Koepka speaks about getting frustrated by Patrik Cantlay's slow play at the 2023 Masters

In the Pardon My Take podcast, Brooks Koepka shared his views on Patrick Cantlay's slow play on the tour in the past few years.

He shared that everyone was quite frustrated because of him, saying:

"It was brutal, it was really bad. I think we waited every shot."

In a CNN interview, 2023 RBC Heritage Champion Matt Fitzpatrick also shared his views on the 'Slow Play' going around on the PGA Tour. He said:

"The problem is this conversation has gone on for years and years and years, and no one has ever done anything, so I feel it’s almost a waste of time talking about it. I have strong opinions, but no one’s going to do anything about it. It’s like hitting your head against a brick wall. No one ever gets penalized."

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson were not scheduled for media interaction at the 2023 PGA Championship

Just one LIV golfer was given the opportunity to speak with the media at the 2023 PGA Championship. He was Dustin Johnson. Other LIV golfers, including the 2023 Masters joint runners-up Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson were not scheduled to speak.

This was quite ironic as both Koepka and Mickelson are previous winners of the Championship. They have won the tournament two times each.

However, as per the Mirror report, Brooks Koepka spoke about his chances of capturing his third PGA Championship. He spoke about his preparations and other things and said:

"Yeah, this week just trying to make sure I tune everything up, get ready for next week. I like the majors. I like the discipline, the mental grind that comes with it all, the focus, and just use this week to get ready. That's a huge thing."

He added that it is not all about the results but the process too. Koepka concluded by saying:

"I've always done it. It's not always about results the week before, but it's about making sure that everything is starting to line up and I can see the progress and see where we're going to be for next week."

Now, it would be quite interesting to see if Brooks Koepka corrects the mistakes that he did at the 2023 Masters and clish his third PGA Championship.

He lost the prestigious green jacket despite leading the table for quite a long in the first few rounds.

Poll : 0 votes