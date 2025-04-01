"It’s going badly" - Golf analyst reveals $800M-worth Tiger Woods' possible reason to play despite injury woes and forgettable form

Golf analysts explained the possible reason as to why Tiger Woods is continuing to play despite going through multiple injuries and surgeries over the years. The legendary American golfer has been limited in his outings in recent times, but he usually plays whenever he can, particularly in the Majors.

Ad

Tiger Woods last played in an official PGA Tour event at The Open Championship 2024, and fans have been expecting him to join the field of the upcoming 2025 Masters.

However, last month, Woods revealed that he had ruptured his Achilles and underwent surgery. Moreover, his name is also missing from the field of the Masters, as reported by Golf Digest.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Major, golf analysts Andy North and Curtis Strange shared their opinion on Woods continuing to play even in his late 40s. Speaking of Tiger Woods, Strange said (via SI):

Ad

Trending

"I hope he gets back to where he can play. We don’t even know if he can play ever again. It’s going badly. But especially here, where he can come back and be comfortable and just be around. The people can’t get enough of him. We can’t get enough of him. It would be sad that he wouldn’t come back here and play in the future, but what the future holds, we have no idea."

Ad

Meanwhile, North also explained his take on the matter and acknowledged that the 15-time Major winner does not need to prove anything after his most decorated career, but only plays because of the "competitor in him." He said (via SI):

“I think that the competitor in him—you know, you always think you can rehab. You always think you can come back. You always believe that you can do this. But I don’t have any magic answers there. I would think that he’s going to try to play some events after this rehab. Is it going to be a Tiger Woods that can compete? Deep in my heart, I don’t think so.”

Ad

In the last few months, Tiger Woods, who has a net worth of $800 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), has not played in official PGA Tour events, but he competed in the TGL series, which finally wrapped up on March 25 with Atlanta Drive winning the first season.

Last season on the PGA Tour, Woods played in five tournaments, but he struggled with his game and missed the cut in three events and withdrew from one.

Ad

Tiger Woods makes a surprising revelation about his personal life while away from the greens

While away from the greens, Tiger Woods became the talk of the town last month by revealing details about his personal life. The American golfer surprised people by sharing a few pictures on his social media handles, confirming his relationship with Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump.

Ad

He shared two romantic pictures with Vanessa in matching white outfits on March 24, along with the caption that reads:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Expand Tweet

Although fans want to see Tiger Woods play on the Tour, only time will tell when the former Masters winner returns to the greens. Last year, he played at the Masters and even made the cut but then struggled in the third and fourth rounds when he played rounds of 82 and 77, finally settling in 60th place. This year, the Masters will take place from April 10 to 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback