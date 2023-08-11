"It’s not going to go into effect right now" - Harold Varner III opens up on PGA x LIV merger, says he 'doesn't care' about it anymore   

In a recent interview, LIV golfer Harold Varner III praised the Saudi-backed circuit. The American golfer stated that the PGA's merger with LIV Golf had no effect on him and that he 'doesn't care' about it.

After criticizing the series for almost a year, the PGA Tour suddenly announced its merger with LIV Golf in June. The agreement surprised both golf fans and players.

Because the PGA Tour gained more influence as a result of the agreement, the LIV Golf series' destiny was placed in the hands of the Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan. However, LIV golfers don't seem to mind and have had a good time playing on the newly established series.

In a recent interview, Harold Varner III stated via Golf Week that his job is to play golf.

"I don’t care. I don’t care because it’s not going to go into effect right now. They’re not gonna figure it out for a while. That’s just not my job. No one’s asked me like, ‘Hey, what do you think we should do to get you back in?’ I just get to play golf.”

He was also asked about returning to the Tour, to which the LIV player explained that he likes to play on the Saudi circuit.

"There’s a couple of tournaments I want to play, but other than that, no, I like it here [LIV Golf]. Why would I go? I love the team format. I don’t think I can speak for everyone, but I can definitely speak for myself.”

"Everyone around here is very happy" - Sergio Garcia defended the LIV Golf

It's not Harold Varner III alone who is having an incredible time playing on the Saudi Circuit. LIV golfer Sergio Garcia also believed that everyone in the series is having a good time.

While talking to the reporters at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier event, the Spanish golfer commented:

"I do feel like it's [LIV players do not want to return the PGA Tour] the kind of feeling. I think that everyone around here is very happy and very comfortable where they are."

He also spoke about his chances of rejoining the PGA Tour. Garcia said that he joined LIV Golf to play less golf and currently has no interest in playing more tournaments.

"Speaking for myself, yes. Like I said, I wanted to come here to LIV, not only because I love the product but because I wanted to play less. [If] the possibility of playing PGA TOUR comes, I doubt that I would play because I don't want to play more.

"I want to play good quality golf the amount of times that I want to play and be able to spend as much time as I can with family and friends. That's my personal feeling," he added.

It is worth noting that with the merging of the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf, players who joined the Saudi circuit will be able to rejoin the Tour. It is after meeting specific requirements that will be declared by the Tour.