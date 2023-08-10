“Everyone around here is very happy” - Sergio Garcia says he agrees to Phil Mickelson’s ‘no LIV Golfer wants to play PGA Tour’ comment

Sergio Garcia recently backed LIV golfer Phil Mickelson's remark that LIV players do not want to return to the PGA Tour. The six-time major champion lambasted the Tour's intention last month to create additional methods for LIV golfers to join the PGA or DP World Tour.

Mickelson said it was a waste of time and that the LIV golfers are having a nice time on the Saudi circuit. Last week, ahead of the start of the Greenbrier event, Sergio Garcia agreed with Mickelson's comment.

Garcia told the reporters that everyone on the LIV Golf is playing comfortably and has no interest to switch series.

"I do feel like it's [LIV players do not want to return the PGA Tour] the kind of feeling. I think that everyone around here is very happy and very comfortable where they are," he said.

Sergio Garcia also revealed that he joined LIV Golf because he wanted to play less golf. He even spoke about the possibility of him joining the PGA Tour, saying:

"Speaking for myself, yes. Like I said, I wanted to come here to LIV, not only becauseI love the product but because I wanted to play less. The possibility of playing PGA TOUR comes, I doubt that I would play because I don't want to play more.

"I want to play good quality golf the amount of times that I want to play and be able to spend as much time as I can with family and friends. That's my personal feeling," he added.

Garcia gave up his DP World Tour membership earlier this year to play on the LIV Golf circuit. As a result, he will miss the 2023 Ryder Cup.

"Not a single player on LIV wants to play PGA Tour" - Phil Mickelson slammed PGA Tour to disparage LIV Golf stars

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf announced a shocking merger earlier in June, causing a shock wave in the golf world. The new merger brings significant adjustments as well as specific conditions for LIV golfers who seek to rejoin the PGA or DP World Tour.

Phil Mickelson responded to comments by a Twitter user, saying that Saudi circuit players would not be treated favorably if they return to the Tour. The American golfer responded to it by saying that it was a waste of time because no LIV golfer wanted to join the PGA Tour.

"What a colossal waste of time. Not a single player on LIV wants to play PGA Tour," Mickelson said.

He also stated that Tour administrators should apologize for insulting LIV golfers. Mickelson went on to add:

"It would require a public apology and restitution to LIV players for paying millions to Clout media to disparage all of us. A better topic is future sanctions for the many players who now come to LIV."

The Tour has formed a Task Force to assist players who want to rejoin the PGA. However, they have yet to provide additional information.