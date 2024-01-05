“It's going to replace NFL” – Rory McIlroy says the TGL will be Monday night's Prime Time in America

Rory McIlroy revealed that the upcoming tech-infused TGL will take the NFL's slot in the off-season. He added that the virtual league will act as a kick-off event for the PGA Tour event this week.

The TGL is Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's much-anticipated venture, which was about to start this year but was postponed as Florida Arena was severely damaged due to a power outage.

Recently McIlroy was the guest on the Overlap podcast, hosted by Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Ian Wright, and Roy Keane. During the podcast, the hosts asked him about the TGL and how it would work. He explained:

"Basically it's going to be Monday night's Prime Time in America. So it's going to replace NFL. So when NFL stops, we're going to take that slot on Monday nights and it's going to be a kickoff to the week on the PGA tour. So there's six teams, four players on a team. And it's an indoor arena where anything inside of 50 yards you play onto a green that can rotate."

"The slopes can change. It's made for TV. But anything outside 50 yards you hit into this massive simulator, just more Tech involved in terms of like ball speeds and launch angles and spin rats and sort of trying to make it a more interactive experience for people. It'll be two hours. It's like fun and fast in different formats."

He added that everyone would be miked up and that the product was more of an entertainment product than pure golf.

"Something to try to engage a different demographic, try to get the younger generation into golf in some way," he added.

Why is Rory McIlroy not competing at the Sentry 2024?

Rory McIlroy poses with the Race to Dubai trophy at the DP World Tour Championship 2023

Rory McIlroy is one of the two top 10 players absent from this week's Sentry 2024, the inaugural event of the PGA Tour season. He hasn't played here much, as his only appearance at the Kapalua Plantation Course was in 2019, when he was tied for fourth.

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman will begin his 2024 season with the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he is a defending champion. Last year, he beat Patrick Reed by a single-stroke margin to win the event for the third time in his career.

McIlroy had a good 2022–23 season on the PGA Tour, as he registered two victories and two runner-up finishes. He won the CJ Cup and the Scottish Open and finished runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the US Open. The four-time major champion failed to make the cut at the Masters and the Players Championship but was able to make the top ten finish in the other three majors.

On the DP World Tour, he won the Race to Dubai Rankings for the fifth time in his career and second straight year. He now sits third on the list of multiple-time winners.