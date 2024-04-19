“It's been great, it's definitely an adjustment” – 2024 RBC Heritage leader J.T. Poston opens up on traveling with newborn baby

J.T. Poston has been travelling with his newborn, Katherine "Scottie" Poston, for the first time for this week's RBC Heritage. The American professional golfer welcomed a baby girl earlier this year.

Following this, he took a break before finally playing at the Masters last week and then travelled to South Carolina for the ongoing RBC Heritage. It was his first time travelling with his baby, which was certainly not easy for him as a parent.

Poston recently opened up about the challenges of being a parent while travelling with a child. Following the opening round of the RBC Heritage, he spoke about his daughter and admitted that his family had made numerous adjustments. His wife and mother accompanied him to help him.

Speaking of his new journey as a dad, Poston said (via PGA Tour):

“It's been great. It's definitely an adjustment. I think my wife and I were figuring it out. My mom is here. She's helping us out, too. So we've got plenty of help. We're just kind of figuring it out.

“We've got a two-bedroom condo. My mom is staying with us. We've got (Scottie) in her little setup. Last night my wife was great, she got up in the middle of the night a couple times when she was ready to eat or being fussy and let me sleep, so maybe we'll keep doing that," he added.

J.T. Poston tops the leaderboard at 2024 RBC Heritage

Playing with the family around has only brought a lot of good fortune for J.T. Poston as he took the lead at the 2024 RBC Heritage following the opening round on Thursday, April 18.

He shot an under-par 8 in 63 strokes to settle at the top of the leaderboard, maintaining a two-stroke lead over Seamus Power and Collin Morikawa.

Poston teed it up on the first hole with a par, followed by a birdie on the next. He was pretty impressive on the front nine, making four straight birdies from the fourth to seventh holes and then adding another birdie on the ninth hole. He scored three birdies along with just a bogey on the back nine to score 8-under 63.

J.T. Poston is in contention to win his third event on the PGA Tour, with the last one coming in 2022 when he won the John Deere Classic. He was amazing with his game at last week's Masters, where he recorded his best finish of the Major. He tied for 30th spot on the leaderboard.

The 2024 RBC Heritage is a signature event, boasting a whopping purse and a stellar field. Some of the best talents on the PGA Tour, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg, have been playing this week.

Scheffler sets his eyes on winning the fourth title of the season, having won three events in his last four starts. He has been arguably playing the best golf of his career and could add another trophy to his well-decorated accolades this week.

Also, Scottie Scheffler's wife is pregnant with their first child, and the delivery is expected anytime soon.

