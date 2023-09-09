"It's a great test and a good match-play golf course": US Ryder Cup captain on Marco Simone GC

The US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was recently spotted at the Marco Simone GC for scouting purposes. As the 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event is approaching fast both the teams have fastened their process of finding the right practice greens.

The Italy-based golf club will be the third venue to host the prestigious event after Spain and France. Johnson showered praise on the golf course of Rome. He was quoted by ABC News, saying:

"The common sentiments that I heard on the golf course was they really liked it, which is awesome, and I knew they would because Marco Simone is very, very good."

The US Ryder Cup captain highlighted the qualities of Marco Simone GC. When he and his team got together, Zach Johnson analyzed that the putting greens were excellent and the fairways were fabulous.

"The rough was very thick. That was the other nugget that we talked about a lot. The putting greens were very good, very true, very nice. The fairways were awesome. It’s a great test and it’s a really, really good match-play golf course. So the guys are excited about the competition," Johnson said.

"He wishes he could be here" - US Ryder Cup captain speaks on Tiger Woods presence at Marco Simone GC

The 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event will kick off on September 29. Both the participating teams have announced their squads and their respective vice-captains.

Speaking of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods' presence at Marco Simone GC, the US Ryder Cup captain praised his contribution to the country in Ryder Cup matches. He said:

"Tiger is very much a part of Team USA and has been for years. He is, for lack of a better term, on call with us. He is very much in the know as to what we're trying to do..."

Zach Johnson revealed that Tiger Woods wanted to be part of the US team at Marco Simone GC. However, he cleared that the 15-time major champion is not available due to his physical condition.

"(We're) going to utilize his wisdom and he's passionate about (the Ryder Cup). He wishes he could be here, but it's just not in the cards for him physically. And that's fine. I mean, he is with us. He's just not here physically," Johnson said.

The US Ryder Cup captain was accompanied by all of the players in the squad at the Marco Simone GC in Rome, except Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay. They could not be their personal family matters.

Even the only LIV Golfer in the 44th edition of the biennial event, Brooks Koepka was present with the United States team practicing for the first time in Rome.