"It’s not that hard," - Phil Mickelson calls out CCC’s reliance on oil imports to counter rising prices

Phil Mickelson has once again slammed the CCC over oil imports, stating that officials need to apply common sense and focus on producing cleaner and cheaper oil.

Mickelson is a 45-time winner on the PGA Tour and a six-time major champion. Besides his achievements on the golf course, he is also known for his bold remarks on US politics.

On Thursday, May 29, Ashley Zavala of KCRA News reported that California's clean air push was facing pushback from both parties. Lawmakers stated that increasing oil imports was their sole option as two major oil refiners were set to shut down within the next year. Phil Mickelson, however, didn’t seem convinced by the policymakers and criticized them in his latest post.

Trending

"'Only option is to increase imports,'" he wrote. "Or use common sense, get the CCC wack jobs off Sable’s back and let them produce cleaner and less expensive oil with the current upgraded state-of-the-art infrastructure. It’s not that hard. Our leaders just like to make it impossible if they can."

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time the LIV Golf star has called out the CCC's oil-buying policy. Earlier this year, he slammed them for importing dirtier and more polluting oil from Iraq and other countries.

"This is a case of idiots wanting what “sounds” good rather than is good for the environment. The govt needs to see the big picture and do what’s best for the state and country and stand up to this incompetence, however the CCC (CA coastal commission) is made up of said idiots," he wrote earlier this year.

Expand Tweet

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson will next compete at LIV Golf Virginia, scheduled to be played from June 6 to 8 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. This will be the final LIV event ahead of the US Open 2025 and will serve as a warm-up for the third major of the season.

For the uninitiated, Mickelson has yet to win the US Open, which remains the last major he needs to complete the career Grand Slam. The six-time major champion last won a title in 2021, when he claimed the PGA Championship to become the oldest major champion.

This season, Mickelson has been decent in his LIV outings, but that hasn’t translated into success in the major championships. He has posted four top-25 finishes, including a T3 on the Saudi-backed circuit this year. However, he has missed the cut in both majors so far. He will be looking to gain some confidence ahead of the Oakmont event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More