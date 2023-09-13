“It’s so hilly and the temperature could be pretty hot”: Zach Johnson assesses ‘physically demanding’ Ryder Cup venue

Zach Johnson's assessment for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup is a rather tough one. The 2023 Ryder Cup is now just a few weeks away, and both the US and European teams have been to the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome.

Johnson and his vice-captain Stewart Cink have scouted the course, and have begin pairing golfers together based on how well they will work on the course. The Marco Simone course is a rather demanding one according to the captain, and the Ryder Cup will be an intense one this year.

“It’s probably the most demanding, physically, of any Cup course I’ve ever seen that I’ve been a part of. No question. In my time, for sure," Johnson said according to Business Live.

Johnson and co. headed to Rome earlier in September with nine of the team's players. Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele could not make it to the course, but got a comprehensive understanding of it from the captain.

“We’re starting to get into some possible pairings to see what’s best for that golf course and what’s best for our team."

Captain Zach Johnson and vice-captain Stewart Cink planning for potential pairings for 2023 Ryder Cup

With the course being a dynamic and tough one to dominate, Zach Johnson and Cink have started thinking of potential partnerships that will work together. For example, Schauffele and Cantlay have been known to work well together, and might be good for this Ryder Cup.

"I think the golf course is going to solve some of that problem because it’s so hilly and the temperature could be pretty hot, too, that I think guys are going to be happy to probably rest,” Cink chimed in. “There’s not going to be a lot of disappointment for not playing.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup is all set be held from September 30 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. The European team is captained by Luke Donald and headline Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. The US team on the other hand will see Zach Johnson as the captain and the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.