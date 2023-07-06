"It's been a huge part of my life" - Ian Poulter optimistic about Ryder Cup Europe team consideration post the PGA x LIV merger  

English golfer Ian Poulter is ineligible to compete at the 2023 Ryder Cup after he resigned from the DP World Tour. However, the new merger signed between the PGA Tour, European Tour, and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf has raised his hopes to resume his decades-long journey on the historic Ryder Cup.

Ian Poulter opened up about the controversial agreement signed last month, which speaks about the players who defected the Tours to re-apply for membership.

In a press conference ahead of the start of the LIV Golf London event, Poulter spoke about the Ryder Cup.

"I'd like to hope there could be a role going forward. The Ryder Cup has been a huge part of my life over the last 20 years. Playing seven, being vice-captain for one. It goes without saying how much I've loved playing it and to be in a position we are today where the powers that be are actually trying to work things out is good for golf,” he said.

Poulter seems optimistic about his golf career and hopes to compete at the Ryder Cup in the future.

“Instead of dwelling on that too much, let's look ahead to what's ahead of us and what can be,” he added. “It's good for the game that things have calmed down a little bit. Hopefully there will be a better future in that sense."

It is pertinent to note that this year's Ryder Cup will take place in September in Rome.

Can LIV golfers play at the Ryder Cup?

LIV golfers who resigned from the DP World Tour earlier in May to avoid fines imposed by the Tour officials are ineligible to compete at the Ryder Cup. However, the American LIV golfers who were banned from competing on the PGA Tour can still qualify for the tournament.

It is important to note that Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter resigned from the DP World Tour in May and are now ineligible for the Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, other LIV golfers, including Brooks Koepka, can compete at the team event if he matches the qualification criteria.

Graeme McDowell said about the Ryder Cup via BBC:

"To ignore LIV because of politics when the U.S. have those players in their side doesn't make any sense. It makes Europe's tour look foolish. I hope that if one of the European players at LIV puts in a summer deserving of a spot on the Ryder Cup side that the landscape would be available for that to happen."

He added:

"I think Sergio Garcia is probably the lead guy right now and the European team room would be better with a Sergio Garcia in it. I read the stuff with him and Rory McIlroy (resolving their differences) and I'm super happy that those guys have moved on from stuff that shouldn't have come between them - politics and business. I'd love to see them walking down a fairway in Rome, winning a foursomes match together. I think that's what every European Ryder Cup fan wants."

Meanwhile, LIV golfers have headed for their next tournament in London which will take place from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9.

