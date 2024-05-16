“It’s just a laughable concept” - Brandel Chamblee tears in on LIV Golf’s ‘stupid’ 54-hole format 

Brandel Chamblee has been in a verbal war with Anthony Kim over the last few days. Amid this, the pro golf analyst has come out to lash out at LIV Golf’s 54-hole format. The former pro-turned-commentator tore into the series and called its format “stupid.”

Chamblee was speaking in an interview with journalist Matt Vincenzi when he made the comments. Attacking the Saudi-backed series, the analyst said the 54-hole-54-player concept is “laughable.” He stated that the tour’s format doesn’t help judge the talents of its players.

Shredding into the breakaway tour’s working, he questioned who was keeping ‘stats and data.’ He claimed the Greg Norman-led series hasn’t “gotten their act together.”

Speaking on the GolfWRX YouTube channel, Brandel Chamblee said:

“The format for LIV is just stupid. There’s no other word for it. 54 holes, 54 players start. Willy nilly here and there. Nobody winning a golf tournament should finish on the third hole on some par three while his closest competitors finish on the 17th hole or the 18th hole…

It’s just a laughable concept. There’s no way to judge the talents of these players out there. You look at their data, and again, their data is laughable. It’s very hard to hit 75% of your greens and it looks like everybody on their tour is hitting 75% of greens. Who’s keeping their stats? Who’s doing their data? They haven’t gotten their act together.”

It is pertinent to note this isn’t the first time Brandel Chamblee has ripped into LIV Golf. The analyst, famous for his anti-LIV sentiment, had earlier criticized the PGA Tour’s framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. He described it as “one of the saddest days" in golf’s history.

Brandel Chamblee continues feud with LIV's Anthony Kim

Brandel Chamblee isn’t just unhappy with LIV Golf, he’s been going off on its players too. For the unversed, the veteran analyst has been in a verbal war with Anthony Kim over the last few days.

It is pertinent to note that Chamblee recently softened his stance on the PGA Tour-PIF deal. He hinted at supporting the move after months of fighting against it.

Kim, who made a massive comeback to the sport this season, didn’t seem too happy about Chamblee’s change in stance. The golfer called the analyst a “hypocrite” and a “talentless fool” in several posts on X. Interestingly, Chamblee responded by stating that Kim was wrong to accuse him.

Expand Tweet

Most recently, Chamblee accused Kim of being a mouthpiece for LIV Golf as he was “bought” by the series organizers. The 38-year-old golfer dismissed the allegations quickly and said that he chose to play for LIV Golf.