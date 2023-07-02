"It's just been a long road” - Rickie Fowler gets emotional as he ends 4-year winless streak with victory at 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, in a hotly contested tournament that went all the way to the playoff that pitted Fowler against Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin.

His return to the winner's circle brought out the emotions of Rickie Fowler, who has maintained a large fanbase. Although he went more than four years without a win, he never stopped receiving encouragement from his fans and this Sunday, he thanked them all.

"It's just been a long road. I'll get emotional at some point, whether it's … in here or when we're heading home or over this next week," Fowler said minutes after winning, accordin to Golf Digest.

Later, Rickie Fowler dedicated two videos to his fans, one of which was posted on the Rocket Mortgage Classic's social media profiles and the other on the PGA Tour ones.

These are Fowler's words in each of these publications:

"Just wanted to say thank you to all of fans. You guys are amazing, felt the energy all week. I just appreciate all the suport, you were always there with me. This one is for you [showing the Rocket Mortgage Classic champion's trophy]. Bummed we couldn't be outside with you guys to celebrate, but, we'll be back."

"Just thanks to every one for the support over the years, especially over the last few, when we've been struggling. This one feels good and this one's for all of you [showing the Rocket Mortgage Classic champion's trophy]."

Rickie Fowler on the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler had an excellent performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He went from strength to strength in the first three rounds (67-65-64). In these, he made 24 birdies, against only five bogeys.

Even his final round, although not as good as the previous three (68, bogey-free) was solid, and allowed him to force the playoff against Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin.

In sudden death, it only took Fowler one hole to define the victory, when he managed to make birdie on the 18th hole (par 4). Hadwin also had it within reach but missed a 25-foot putt on his third shot. Morikawa was less fortunate, as his second shot went into the rough and he missed the hole with his wedge.

Fowler crowns in the Rocket Mortgage Classic a period of very relevant results, which began after he was cut at the PGA Championship last May.

In that period, Fowler has played five tournaments, including his victory in Detroit (Charles Schwab Challenge, the Memorial Tournament, the US Open and the Travelers Championship).

In them, he has achieved, in addition to this Sunday's victory, a T5 (US Open), a T6 (Charles Schwab Challenge), a T9 (The Memorial Tournament) and a T13 (Travelers Championship).

Even more: 16 of those 20 rounds he has played for par or better, one of the best streaks on the tour.

