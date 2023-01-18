“It’s just a strange situation” - Luke Donald predicts an uncomfortable reunion with Henrik Stenson at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Luke Donald is the new European captain for the Ryder Cup after Henrik Stenson, the old captain, defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. He recently admitted that his reunion with Stenson at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship could be strange.

Stenson is poised to reunite with a number of old teammates as he will be making his first DP World Tour appearance this week since moving to LIV Golf.

Donald initially didn't believe there would be any problems, according to National Club Golfer, he said:

“At the beginning, when I became captain, we swapped some messages, and there are no issues. From my standpoint it will be fine this week.”

However, he did admit that the growing divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf makes things interesting:

“Potentially. It’s just a strange situation isn’t it? But he’s obviously playing, so it seems like he is fine to be around [the DP World Tour].”

Regarding the upcoming court case about the future of LIV golfers in Europe, Luke Donald added:

“To get some clarity will definitely help me. Hopefully we’ll have a bit more of that in a few weeks. But it’s not in my control, you know, and I’ll deal with it either way. My job is to get 12 guys in that team room, all on the same page, willing to win the Ryder Cup.”

Luke Donald said he has been in contact with Sergio Garcia, who also defected to LIV Golf:

“I have spoken to Sergio quite a few times since I’ve been captain. I mean, he’s cool with me. He understands my role and that I don’t have much influence on a lot of this stuff going on right now. But yeah, we’ve had some conversations which I’ll keep private.”

Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed, and Lee Westwood will join Stenson as LIV golfers who are returning to DP World Tour after leaving for the new upstart golf league.

The LIV Golf and PGA Tour divide grows larger every day. Most members of the PGA Tour vilify those who have left, as they are often accused of chasing money that may have come from dubious sources.

LIV Golf players have fought back as they feel they're just trying to shake the game up and change the way it's played.

Nevertheless, that divide may well be on full display during the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

When is the Ryder Cup for Luke Donald and Team Europe?

There is still plenty of time before Luke Donald takes charge of Team Europe at the Ryder Cup. The 44th Ryder Cup Matches are not scheduled until the fall of this year, beginning on September 29 and ending on October 1, 2023.

They'll be held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, near Rome, Italy.

The 43rd Ryder Cup - Morning Foursome Matches

