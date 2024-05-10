“It’s like a soap opera over there” “Go to LIV” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy joining PGA Tour’s Transaction Subcommittee to negotiate with the PIF

Fans on social media have reacted to Rory McIlroy reportedly joining the PGA Tour's Transaction Subcommittee to further negotiate a deal with the PIF. The Northern Irish golfer was willing to return to the PGA Tour Policy Board Players Directors position, from which he resigned in 2023. However, he failed to secure a position after reportedly being snubbed by a few members of the board.

Although Rory McIlroy will not be joining the PGA Tour Policy Board, a recent report by Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis states that McIlroy will be joining Adam Scott, Tiger Woods, Jay Monahan, Joe Oglivie, John Henry, and Joe Gorder on the PGA Tour's Transaction Subcommittee, which will be working on their ongoing negotiation deal with the PIF.

Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"JUST IN: Rory McIlroy will be a part of the PGA Tour’s Transaction Subcommittee which will attempt to negotiate a deal with the PIF, per @ToddLewisGC."

Fans in the comments section expressed their disappointment with changes on the PGA Tour, comparing it to a soap opera.

"It’s like a soap opera over there," wrote a fan.

Meanwhile, another fan suggested that McIlroy should join LIV Golf now.

"Go to LIV," commented another fan.

Some fans also commented about PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"Monahan shouldn’t even have a job anymore let alone be on any committee that will allow him to continue to screw up pro golf more than he has already," jotted another fan.

Here are more fans reactions:

"I am really comfortable" - Rory McIlroy reflects on Webb Simpson staying on PGA Tour Policy Board Players Directors

Rory McIlroy recently shared his thoughts on Webb Simpson continuing his journey as the PGA Tour Players Director. A few weeks ago, reports of Simpson resigning from the position circulated online.

It was later reported that Rory McIlroy would rejoin the PGA Tour Policy Board. However, according to Golf Digest, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, and Jordan Spieth did not support his return, ultimately leading to Webb Simpson retaining his position.

During a recent press conference at the ongoing Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy discussed Simpson's role on the PGA Tour Policy Board, stating that he was comfortable with it.

Speaking of Simpson, the current World No. 2 said (via TenGolf's YouTube channel):

I'm really comfortable that Webb is staying in that seat. Webb is a very levelheaded, balanced big-picture guy. So if it wasn't me taking his seat, that next best thing was Webb staying on, and I'm happy about that."(5:13- 5:32)

Rory McIlroy teed it up at this week's Wells Fargo Championship, and following the opening round on Thursday, May 9, he settled in a tie for second place. McIlroy scored 4-under-par 67, making six birdies, four bogeys, and an incredible eagle on the par-5 seventh hole.

Xander Schauffele took the lead in the game with a score of 7-under-par. It's a 72-hole tournament scheduled to conclude with the finale on Sunday, May 12, at the Quail Hollow Golf Country Club.