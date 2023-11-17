“It’s a little sketchy to me” - Lanto Griffin expresses strong critique of Rory McIlroy's tenure on the PGA Tour Policy Board

Rory McIlroy's decision to resign from the PGA Tour Policy Board has earned quite a lot of criticism from PGA Tour winner Lanto Griffin. He claimed that McIlroy was a part of the hierarchy and that he was 'bought by the Tour'.

Griffin spoke to Alan Shipnuck of Golfweek and said that while Rory McIlroy was quite approachable, he had become a part of the system. He also criticized the head of the PGA Tour board, suggesting that it was sketchy that he was getting paid by all the title sponsors.

“Rory was great because he was approachable by everybody, but at the same time, he was bought by the Tour. The head of the board has the same sponsors as the Tour and the Players, there’s influence there. The guy who’s running the board is being paid by all the title sponsors, it’s a little sketchy to me."

Lanto Griffin speaks about the plight of low-ranked pro golfers

Lanto Griffin claimed that Rory McIlroy and other board members were just looking out for themselves, which affected pro players who are not quite as highly ranked as the Northern Irishman. He went on to state that for most players, it is not about the big prize money, it's about being able to keep their job.

“Rory shouldn’t have an advantage over me in the FedEx Cup. If he wants $20 million purses and $100 million PIP money, take it. We don’t give a s**t. I told Rory this. I said, ‘Do you know what 70 percent of the guys out here, their main goal is? To keep their job.’ He said, ‘Fair enough.’"

Griffin further spoke about several good players missing out on opportunities on the PGA Tour and going back to the Korn Ferry Tour. He went on to say that Rory McIlroy probably did not care about these golfers.

“Every year there’s five to ten really good players that go back to the Korn Ferry Tour that have been out here for a long time. Do you think Rory is worried about that? To have the deck stacked against us – we’re losing points, money, starts, it feels like, who’s making these decisions?"

Griffin said that there need to be golfers on the board who listen to the pros playing on the PGA Tour, instead of worrying about the top 10 golfers.