"It's lonely, expensive, mentally and physically exhausting" - Paige Spiranac reveals why she didn't like playing on the LPGA Tour

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac had a successful amateur golf career. She played on the Cactus Tour. However, she could only win one professional event in her career.

Having turned professional in 2015, Spiranac mostly played on the Cactus Tour. She attempted to earn the LPGA Tour card in 2016, but failed and soon after, she started her modelling journey.

Paige Spiranac has graced the cover pages of popular magazines such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and Maxim Magazine. She is one of the most successful golf influencers in the world.

The internet sensation recently had a Q&A with her fans on Instagram, in which people asked her about her professional golf journey.

"Main reason you did not like playing on tour?" one user questioned.

Spiranac answered by saying:

"It's lonely, expensive, mentally and physically exhausting. I couldn't handle it mentally. I played practice rounds and then fall to pieces under any type of pressure and I knew I wasn't cut out for it because I couldn't hack it, mentally."

"Also in golf, it's a different environment than any other sports and it's constantly up and down, up and down and for me the highs aren't the way the lows and the lows are just torment," she added. "It aches me apart and I had to do therapy to get all through all my years of the career of golf because it absolutely destroyed me. It's not, not for me."

Paige Spiranac (Image via Instagram/@_paige.renee)

Paige Spiranac enjoys a fabulous fan base on all her social media platforms. She boots around four million followers on Instagram alone.

A look into Paige Spiranac's golfing career

Paige Spianac grew up playing various sports because she came from a family of athletes. Her mother was a professional ballerina, and her father was a member of the University of Pittsburgh football team.

Lexie, Spiranac's older sister, was a member of Stanford University's track team and got a collegiate athletic scholarship.

Paige Spiranac grew up doing gymnastics. However, at the age of 12, she injured her kneecap twice and switched her focus to golf.

She had a strong junior career, winning five events, including the 2010 CWGA Junior Stroke Play, and entering the top 20 junior players list at the time.

Spiranac finished as a top 5 college recruit, first-team All-American, and two-time West Region Player of the Year while playing on the junior circuit, which helped her gain a scholarship to the University of Arizona.

Paige Spiranac at the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic (Image via Getty)

During her college years, her score was recorded at 72. Spiranac then transferred to San Diego State, where she finished fifth in the Cal Classic, sixth in the Mountain West Championship, and nineteenth in the NCAA Central Regional Championship.

In 2016, She joined the Cactus Tour and won her first professional event at Scottsdale's Orange Country Club.