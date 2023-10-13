“It’s a lot less stressful out there” - Cameron Champ opens up about his mental strategies for the Shriners Children’s Open 

Cameron Champ fired a round of 63 at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open on Thursday, October 12 to settle in a tie for second place with JT Poston. The American golfer is in contention to clinch the trophy this week.

During a press conference after the tournament, Champ opened up about his strategies. He also spoke about mental health and his gameplay.

Champ said (via the PGA Tour):

"I'm just in a way better headspace, more free-spirited. Just kind of loving myself out there, having fun and just enjoying the ups and downs. I think prior I was just getting in my way honestly, really the last two years. So, finally kind of started officially getting help with that. And it's just recently that I finally accepted it and, you know, have to do something about it. So again, you know, it's a start."

He went on to say that it does not matter whether he plays well or badly in the game, he will be playing stress-free.

"Obviously for me, when I feel just a little bit relieved and just....I can just go play my game, I know what I'm capable of. So again, today, just I think it kind of showed that. And then really, I'm going to go about my day, the next three days or tomorrow the same way, no matter if I shoot 80 or I shoot another 63. So, again, it's just....it's a lot stressful out there. The games are already hard enough so I don't want to make it any harder," he added.

Cameron Champ was pretty impressive with his game in the first round of the tournament. He played a bogey-free round to score eight under par 63.

Champ started the game with a birdie on the first hole and then added another birdie on the third and two more on the fifth and sixth holes. He made an ace on the ninth and two birdies on the back nine to score 63.

When will Cameron Champ tee off on Friday at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open?

The second round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open will start at 9:50 a.m. ET. It would be Alex Noren, Scott Piercy and Doug Chim who will tee off first on Friday in a shotgun start with Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner and Callum Tarren. However, Noren's group will start the play on the first hole while Dufner's group will tee off on the tenth.

Trailing one stroke behind the opening-round leader, Cameron Champ will tee off at 10:45 a.m. ET with Erik Van Rooyen and Martin Laird on the tenth hole.

Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg will start his game at 4:19 p.m. ET with Carl Yuan and Nicolai Hojgaard on the tenth hole.

After the first round, Beau Hossler took a one-stroke lead in the game. He will tee off on Friday at 10:01 a.m. ET with Adam Long and Will Gordon on the tenth hole.