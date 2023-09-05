"It's massive" - Paige Spiranac replies to a query on how much the golf YouTube category has grown over the years

Recently, Paige Spiranac conducted a Q&A with her Instagram fans while on the golf course with her friend Robby Berger, host of Bob Does Sports. She responded to the intriguing questions posed by her supporters, who inquired about Bob and her favorite movie, their views on golf, and the evolution of the sport.

Spiranac is a well-known golf influencer who enjoys a decent following on various social media pages. A fan asked about how much golf has grown on YouTube in recent times.

"Are you two surprised at how much the golf YouTube category has grown?" the fan asked.

"Yeah, It's been massive. So many golf creators. I am having amazing and loyal supporters, followers, people who tune in every single week," Paige replied.

Paige Spiranac (Image via Instagram/@_paige.renee)

On her YouTube channel, Paige Spiranac shares videos about her golfing techniques and offers her fans some insightful advice. She has more than 350K subscribers on her channel.

"Damn so beautiful"- Paige Spiranac grabs eyeballs at the 2023 US Open

The golf influencer finally took some time out from her tight-knit schedule to watch the tennis grand slam last week. She stood in the stands at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, enjoying the amazing sport.

Paige grabbed the eyeballs with her stunning body-fit summery green and white dress. She shared a picture of her outing on her social page with a caption saying:

"Tennis time."

"Damn so beautiful"

"Damn so beautiful"

"You look stunning, Paige!"

"Looking Beautiful"

Spiranac has often received brutal hate from the people because of her clothing. However, she ignored them and crafted a successful career for herself.

She has graced the cover pages of numerous magazines and has also launched her website named "Only Paige."

Spiranac is arguably the biggest golf influencer in the world with more than 3.5 million followers on her Instagram page.

Last month, she took her Instagram account to speak about freedom of creativity.

"So if someone says something negative about me they are basing this judgement off of a couple second clip, or a crazy headline that is not true or off a picture. They don't know me personally," she wrote in her story.

"So it really doesn't matter, right? People just love to gossip and have something interesting to talk about. If I'm the center of that conversation, then so be it," Piage continued.

It has been a long journey for Spiranac and she continues to do what she enjoys the most.