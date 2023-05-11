Jordan Spieth revisited one of his 'all-time great escapes' at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which came two years back at TPC Craig Ranch.

During the par-5 12th hole on the first day of 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson, Spieth managed to hit a 247-yard approach shot from a difficult lie in the rough, placing the ball just 9 feet away from the hole, helping him to make a two-putt bride.

"I had a hybrid," he recalled.

Before taking up the shot, the three-time major champion had a long discussion with his caddie, Michael Greller, about the approach.

"I don't really know what that's going to do, but I don't think I mean, I think it'll affect it a little bit on the distance but not enough to like drop it way short. The only thing it could do is affect the height, which isn't as good.

"As I think it's I'm going to open this wide open, but I think it's time. I'm hoping it's wide open. Just kind of flop-cut and just try and get it over, you know, in line with the hole. If, because of how low this point is where my club is, I think I can kind of get up on it. Get more loft, I'm fine with it."

Spieth, sensing that his caddie might still be doubtful of this approach, assured him that it's his call and he would take full responsibility for the shot.

"I'm not sure if that's what you wanted to hear me say, it's on me."

Experts in the commentary box seem a little skeptical of Spieth's approach:

"I just think this early in the game, like there's no harm in pitching out. I just think with it being thorough. Like are you got to pitch this one out and try to make birdie with a wedge?"

Thankfully, the shot landed close to the hole and came back stopping at 9 feet away from it, leaving commentators in awe.

"Caught a little jumper, that flew beautifully back to the back left pin," recalled Spieth. "Got my weight forward, had a nice access to the ball on that. It came out just better than expected.

"That one was a was a good shot but there is quite a bit of luck in that too. I was just it came out as a flyer. So it flew a good 10, 15 yards further than it was going to. And I was just trying to get it over there on the middle of the green."

Why did Jordan Spieth withdraw from 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson?

Jordan Spieth, who is a Dallas native, had to drop out of this year's AT&T Byron Nelson citing a wrist injury. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Spieth wrote:

"Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement.

"The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week. Playing in front of family & friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none.

The 29-year-old golfer was runner-up at TPC Craig Ranch last year. He added that he was looking forward to coming next year and so on.

