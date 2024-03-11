Keegan Bradley and Zach Johnson’s phone call about the Ryder Cup was featured in the latest Netflix Full Swing series. The American professional golfer did not secure an automatic spot for the 2023 Ryder Cup event nor was he selected as a captain's pick.

However, Bradley had high hopes and was also looking forward to being a part of the team. As shown in the filming of the series, although Johnson praised Keegan Bradley’s performance both on and off the course during the call, the Team USA captain ultimately conveyed to Bradley that he would not be included in the tournament roster.

NUCLR Golf took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the video clip where Johnson was quoted as saying:

“Hey buddy. Thanks for being patient with me. There’s no easy way to say this my friend, I find it just best to go in a different direction this year. It’s nothing you did or didn’t do because you’re amazing on and off the course I just feel like it's best this year to go in a different direction. I would love to take 30 guys and I cannot. And just know that I am so grateful for you.”

The 37-year-old golfer was left devastated, harboring high hopes of securing a spot on the roster. He even had a stellar 2023 season, marked by impressive finishes and a notable victory at the Travelers Championship by a three-stroke margin.

Nevertheless, Bradley extended his best wishes to Johnson for the prestigious tournament before ending the call. Keegan Bradley said:

“OK Zach, I understand. Wishing you obviously good luck and hope you guys go over there and win it."

For the uninitiated, the 2023 Ryder Cup concluded with Team Europe emerging victorious, with a score of 16.5 to 11.5 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

How did Keegan Bradley’s 2023 season go?

Keegan Bradley participated in 21 tournaments in the 2023 season and made the cut in 16 of them. He also made four top-10 finishes during the season and won the Travelers Championship after defeating Zac Blair and Biran Harman by a three-stroke margin.

Bradley was also runner-up in the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. He was just two strokes behind the winner, Max Homa. His other best finishes include his T9 finish at the Tour Championship and his T10 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Here's how the golfer performed in the 2023 season:

Sentry Tournament of Champions: 34

Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed Cut

Farmers Insurance Open: 2

WM Phoenix Open: T20

The Genesis Invitational: Missed Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T10

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut

World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies: T28

Masters Tournament: T23

RBC Heritage: T48

Wells Fargo Championship: T35

PGA Championship: T29

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T30

U.S. Open: Missed Cut

Travelers Championship: 1

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T21

The Open: Missed Cut

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T43

BMW Championship: T29

TOUR Championship: T9

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T19

Hero World Challenge: T13