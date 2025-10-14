“It's part of who I am” - Jon Rahm gets candid about the unexpected result at the Spanish Open

Jon Rahm finished 19th on the Spanish Open presented by Madrid final leaderboard. The Spaniard closed the national open with a 10-under 274 as England’s Marco Penge clinched victory at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Following this, the former World No.1 has come out to state it ‘wasn't the result he expected.’Rahm closed his 2025 season with zero event wins despite clinching the LIV Golf Individual Championship. For the unversed, the 30-year-old also confirmed that he will not tee it up at the remaining DP World Tour events and will only return to play in the new season of LIV. Before he goes off grid, the golfer reflected on his home outing and dubbed it an ‘honor.’ Furthermore, the 2023 Masters champion added that the Spanish Open “means more than a championship” and it is ‘part of who he is.’The golfer, whose European Tour future is in doubt, added that representing Spain is something he will “never take for granted.”Jon Rahm wrote on X in Spanish:“It wasn't the result I expected, but it's always an honor to compete at home. The Spanish Open will always mean more than a championship; it's part of who I am. Every time I play, I feel the history, the support, and the pride of representing Spain. It's something I'll never take for granted.”For the unversed, the Spanish Open was a constant back-and-forth with Jon Rahm hovering over the top-20 through the weekend. The Spaniard had an underwhelming start in Madrid as he carded multiple bogeys on Day 1. However, the Ryder Cupper managed to comeback and score a 5-under 66. He finished on Sunday with an impressive 6-under 65 and settled for 19th.Jon Rahm’s closes 2025 season earlyFollowing the Spanish Open, Jon Rahm confirmed to TenGolf that he will not play another DP World Tour event in 2025. The ace golfer revealed closing out the Race to Dubai and ending the year as his first winless individual season since turning pro in 2016. He is now expected to return to the playing field with LIV Golf Riyadh in 2026.The decision comes as the ruling in Rahm’s appeal filed against the DP World Tour nears. For the unversed, the European Tour imposed fines on golfers, including Rahm, who joined LIV Golf while being active members of the circuit. Several golfers paid off the fines and continued to play both circuits. However, Rahm formally appealed the fines by filing a lawsuit against the imposition.Interestingly, the Spaniard filed the appeal before the September 2024 deadline, which in turn allowed him to partake in the DP World Tour events and the Ryder Cup in 2025. The circuit officials had earlier reiterated that Rahm was only eligible to participate in the Spanish Open as his appeal against sanctions was pending. Now, with the hearing nearby, the LIV golfer is likely to lose his eligibility on the European Tour.It is pertinent to note that the LIV Golf players’ request for a preliminary injunction to block their suspensions in 2022 was earlier denied by a federal judge. According to experts, Jon Rahm is likely to face a similar verdict. It is also noteworthy that LIV Golf, who has already cleared approximately $15.75 million worth fines place on its players, has decided to stop covering fines on players from 2026.