5 players who over performed their odds at the 2025 Spanish Open ft. Marco Penge

This year's Spanish Open saw a mixed field competing for the title at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Spain. With past champions like Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm on the field, golfers had to perform under pressure.

Despite these conditions, some players ended up overperforming their odds at the Open de España. Here's a list of five golfers who secured the spotlight for their performances in the DP World Tour event last week:

#5. John Parry

Considering his past performances on the Tour and missed cuts in the major championships, John Parry was not expected to perform well at the 2025 Spanish Open. Yet, the golfer ended up securing a top-25 ranking in the tournament leaderboard.

Parry ended the PGA Tour event with a four-round total of 7 under par. His overall scores throughout the DP World Tour event was 74-67-66-70.

#4. Joel Girrbach

Joel Girrbach turned professional back in 2015. From then, till now, the Swiss pro has secured only one victory in his career, which was on the Challenge Tour.

However, Girrbach was one of the golfers at the 2025 Spanish Open who ended up securing a top spot on the leaderboard unexpectedly. The golfer ended the final round with a 2-under par score. Girrbach ultimately ended the DP World Tour event with a total of 14-under, just a stroke away from the winner.

#3. Todd Clements

The 2025 Spanish Open saw Todd Clements take up a top-20 performance in his pro golf career. The golfer, who has bagged only one victory on the DP World Tour so far, showcased a credible performance at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Clements ended up securing a total of 9 under par after four rounds of play. He ended the final round with a 5 under par 66 and carded six birdies over the final 18 holes.

#2. Daniel Brown

If Daniel Brown won the sudden-death playoff at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, he would have been the winner of the 2025 Spanish Open. However, the golfer lost after he missed the chance of a birdie putt.

Considering his records, Brown proved himself after his Open de España performance. The two-time European Tour winner secured a 15-under par total score after playing four rounds at this event.

#1. Marco Penge, winner of the Spanish Open

Following his 7 under par 64 in the third round of Open de Espana, Marco Penge lost the considerable lead after he carded two unfortunate bogeys and a birdie over the final 18 holes.

Still, Penge, who has two victories on the European Tour so far, left the fans awestruck with his victory at the DP World Tour event. The 2025 Spanish Open winner edged out Brown after securing a birdie on the par-5 playoff hole.

