“It’s part of the process”: Tiger Woods discusses playing with Charlie Woods again at PNC Championship

The golf world is only a few hours away from the official start of Tiger Woods and his son Charlie's fourth consecutive participation in the PNC Championship. The younger Woods has shown improved skills and competitiveness, something Tiger described as "part of the process."

After the Pro-Am event on Friday, December 15, Tiger Woods gave an interview to the Golf Channel in which he reflected on the experience of playing with Charlie. Woods said it has been both rewarding and challenging, as they "push each other to become better."

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods said:

"It's been fun for both of us. We've fed off of the our competitive nature and we've really push each other to become better and it's just a fun atmosphere. We keep it light competitive and enjoyable..."

"They [referring to 14-year-olds like Charlie] are not going to listen all the time and nor should they... [I try] to provide the right timing and right environment for a learning process, and yeah he doesn't always listen and I don't always give in either. It makes for a challenging times at times but it's part of the process and we're both learning and we're both growing at the same time."

Tiger and Charlie Wods will begin their official participation in the 2023 PNC Championship on Saturday, December 16, at 8:22 a.m. from the first hole of the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. They will be grouped with Team Thomas (Justin and his father, Mike).

Tiger Woods and Charlie tee time: Why will it be so early?

The 2023 PNC Championship is being played in Florida, and the weather forecast for Saturday is not the best. For this reason, all tee times were brought forward, seeking to finish the first round before the weather potentially gets in the way.

The PNC Championship is a 36-hole event, so calendar alterations can significantly affect its successful completion. Organizers hope an early start will help them in that regard.

The first two groups will depart at 7:30 a.m; they will be Team Langer and Team Cink from the first hole and Team O'Meara and Team Kuchar from the 10th hole. The last ones will be Team Thomas and Team Thomas from Hole 1 and Team Daly and Team Duval from Hole 10. They will start at 8:22 am.

Like the rest of the participants, Woods knows that weather will likely affect the game and is preparing for this. The 15-time major champion said that he and Charlie will readjust their game as the round progresses, as per The Palm Beach Post.

The deteriorating weather conditions will test Tiger Woods' fitness. He did, however, look good at the Hero World Challenge two weeks ago.