"It's pretty much almost obsolete” – LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau dismisses golf's world rankings

LIV Golf is still far away from getting any OWGR points and the debate is still ongoing on whether the current world rankings are 'true rankings.' Talor Gooch won the LIV Golf's Adelaide event but he slipped two spots in the OWGR.

Bryson DeChambeau feels the current rankings are obsolete as they don't take into account the performance of the LIV Golf professionals in their events.

While speaking at the pre-event press conference of the Singapore event, LIV's next stop, DeChambeau said that the rankings will soon go out of business as they are not accurate.

"It's pretty much almost obsolete as of right now," the 2020 US Open champion was quoted as saying via france24.

Notably, DeChambeau has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, which he mentioned during the interview, citing his limitations in speaking on the matter due to the suit.

"It's very disappointing, that's the way it goes because it's not right, and I hope people can see through that," said DeChambeau.

What's next on the LIV Golf schedule?

LIV Golf League 2023 season's fifth event will take place in Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

The fifth event on the Saudi-backed circuit's 2023 schedule is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 at The Sentosa Golf Club on Sentosa Island, Singapore.

The competition will consist of 54 holes, without any elimination rounds, and will offer a total prize amount of $25 million. Out of this sum, $20 million will be allotted for the individual section, while the remaining $5 million will be designated for the team section.

Here's the schedule for the LIV Golf Singapore event:

Friday, April 28 : Round 1 10:15 am (Shotgun start)

: Round 1 10:15 am (Shotgun start) Saturday, April 29 : Round 2 10:15 am

: Round 2 10:15 am Sunday, April 30: Round 3 10:05 am

Bryson DeChambeau is the captain of Crushers GC who won the inaugural event of the 2023 season. The most recent event was held at Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, which was won by Talor Gooch, and in the team portion, 4 Aces emerged victorious.

Teams for the LIV Golf 2023 season

Fire Balls GC : Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

: Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra Stinger GC : Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

: Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel RangeGoats GC : Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

: Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III Iron Heads GC : Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

: Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim Ripper GC : Cam Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

: Cam Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan Majesticks GC : Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

: Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield HY Flyers GC : Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

: Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III Smash GC: Brooks Koepka*, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak

Brooks Koepka*, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell 4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

LIV Golf League 2023 season standings so far

4Aces GC: 96 Torque GC: 52 Stinger GC: 52 Crushers GC: 40 Fireballs GC: 38 Smash GC: 28 RangeGoats GC: 27 HyFlyers GC: 18 Ripper GC: 17 Iron Heads GC: 16 Cleeks GC: 8 Majesticks GC: 4

