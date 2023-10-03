Ernie Els, a four-time Major winner, stated that pride should always precede pay in prestigious team events like the Ryder Cup.

There have been claims that Patrick Cantlay from the US team decided not to wear a hat during the Ryder Cup in Rome due to issues related to compensation. Ernie Els strongly believes that representing one's country or continent should be the foremost motivation.

Els emphasized that the Ryder Cup and other events like the Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup should be centered on pride, camaraderie, and the rich history of the competition. The Ryder Cup, known for its tradition, sportsmanship, and intense competition, has always showcased the best golfing talent and fostered unity.

"It’s all about pride. It’s all about your teammates. It’s all about the history of the event. It’s all about other people who have made the event what it is," said Ernie Els (via Scotsman).

Els firmly believes that professional golf offers substantial financial rewards, making it unnecessary for players to prioritize payment over representing their countries with pride.

“I think there’s enough money in professional golf that goes around so that you can make a good living,” added Els.

"It’s just a rumor that came up again": Ernie Els on claims about Patrick Cantlay

United States' Patrick Cantlay celebrates after holeing his putt on the 18th green to win the afternoon Fourballs match by 1 at the Ryder Cup (Image via AP Photo)

Ernie Els dismissed recent claims surrounding Patrick Cantlay's decision not to wear a hat during the Ryder Cup. According to Els, these claims were merely rumors that have resurfaced.

Els, who played for the Internationals in eight Presidents Cups and later captained the team against the Americans in 2019, acknowledged the substantial effort required in team events.

“I know there’s a lot of effort that goes into these team events. I know from my experience in Presidents Cups. Sometimes you play five matches in a week walking a very hilly golf course and giving it your all and getting it from the crowd the way the US did in Italy last week,” said Els.

Despite the challenges, Els firmly upheld the value of team camaraderie, playing for the flag, and the rich history associated with these prestigious tournaments. He emphasized that players should prioritize these aspects over rumors or financial considerations.

“But you’d take that, and you move on. You just try your best to get something out of it. It’s all about the team and the team camaraderie and playing for that flag and the history. I’d be totally against something like that, and I think it’s just a rumor that came up again,” added Els.